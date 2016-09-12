Boating safety class Sept. 17 at Lake Wylie Marina

The Charlotte Power Squadron is offering America’s Boating Course at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 at Lake Wylie Marina showroom.
Arrive at 8:45 a.m. to complete paperwork. This course meets the state requirements for boater education, including North Carolina where education is required for all born after Jan. 1, 1988, operating a boat of greater than 9.8 HP. The course qualifies boaters for insurance reduction.
The $40, includes materials that can be shared and lunch.
Email chasi3@aol.com or call 803-396-5508.
Conservation group meeting Sept. 15
YORK The next commissioners meeting of the York Soil and Water Conservation District is at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway.
Anyone interested in conservation issues is welcome. Call 803-684- 3137 for more information.
Make-A-Wish needs volunteers
FORT MILL Make-A-Wish South Carolina is holding a regional volunteer meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Baxter Village YMCA.
Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. For more information, email bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Grants available for artists
ROCK HILL Applications for the Regional Artist Project Grant are available.
Guidelines and applications are available at yorkcountyarts.org and must be submitted online by noon Sept. 16. The RAPG provide awards for individuals and groups of unincorporated artists wishing to pursue projects that further enhance their artistic development by attending a professional development experience or purchasing/renting a piece of equipment. Grants are open to eligible artists in all disciplines and provides an all or nothing grant of up to $2,000.
Call 803-328-2787 for more information.
C2 Survival Race Sept. 17
STEELE CREEK The C2 Survival Race is Sept. 17 at Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie, sponsored by Steele Creek YMCA.
The event is a 3-miles obstacle race.
For more information or to register, call 803-222-9493 or email agonzalez@cloversc.org.
Chamber golf tournament Sept. 22
ROCK HILL The York County Regional Chamber will host its annual Golf Tournament, presented by Founders Federal Credit Union,Sept. 22 at Rock Hill Country Club. The event supports chamber leadership and development resources for York County.
Cost is $150 per golfer and $500 per four-person team. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and shotgun start is at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided to golfers, and snacks and beverages will be provided on the golf course.
Prizes range from a new golf cart to a trip to Las Vegas.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 803-324-7500 or visit yorkcountychamber.com.
Southern Sound Series kick-off Oct. 5
YORK The musical line-up for the 2017 Southern Sound Series will be announced at a kick-off event 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the McCelvey Center's Lowry Family Theatre, 212 E. Jefferson St.
The free Kick-Off event will feature a live performance by Carolina Piedmont singer and songwriter David Childers and his band, the Serpents. Light refreshments will be provided.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit chmuseums.org/mccelvey.
Clover gallery accepting artist submissions
CLOVER Gallery 120, Bethel Street, is accepting artist submissions for its 2017 exhibition calendar.
Artists are asked to submit 3 to 5 pieces of hi-res digital images of their work, including title, medium and size, artist bio and statement for consideration to gallery120@cloversc.org. Artist must reference “Monthly Artist Feature Submission” in the subject line.
Artists will be notified after the Gallery Board meets and reviews all submissions. For more information, call 803-222-9493 or email gallery120@cloversc.org.
Free vessel safety checks available
LAKE WYLIE The Catawba Sail and Power Squadron, the local unit of the United States Power Squadrons serving the Lake Wylie area, holds free Vessel Safety Checks for any boater.
All types of boats may be checked including power boats, pontoon boats, sail boats, kayaks and canoes. Upon successful completion of the Vessel Safety Check, the boater will receive a decal to display on the boat.
The results of vessel checks are for statistical purposes without reference to the owner of the boat.
To plan a vessel check, visit http://bit.ly/2aBnFSp or email name, address and phone number to catawbasailandpowersquadron@gmail.com. An examiner will schedule an appointment at the boater’s convenience and location of choice.
NAMI meets in Steele Creek
STEELE CREEK A support group for families members and caregivers with a child or relative with mental illness is available near Lake Wylie.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, meets monthly 2-3:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 15000 York Road.
The family support group facilitator is Michele Brown of NAMI-Charlotte. For information, email michelebrown1941@gmail.com.
CAAC accepts garden donations
CLOVER Clover Area Assistance Center reminds local growers it accepts produce donations and will make arrangements to pick up items.
Whether from a private garden, farm stand or produce that doesn’t sell at the end of a farmers market, CAAC will give the produce to those in need in the community.
Donations are accepted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, and by appointment. CAAC is at 1130 Highway 55 E.
CAAC also accepts fresh eggs. For more information, call 803-222-4837.
Volunteers needed at riding center
GASTONIA Victory Farm seeks volunteers who can give at least two hours a week.
Victory Farm is an adaptive horsemanship and therapeutic riding center specializing in equestrian therapies for the special needs rider. The programs help children and adults cope with challenges including cerebral palsy, stroke patients, riders with injuries including amputees and wounded military.
Horse experience is not necessary. Volunteers will be trained to work beside clients and horses.
For information, call 704-241-2270 or visit victoryrides.org.
Veterans group meets in Lake Wylie
LAKE WYLIE The Point Man International Ministries group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at The Journey church.
Point Man is a veteran-to-veteran ministry with a primary service to offer spiritual healing from PTSD. Point Man also is involved in group meetings, hospital visits, conferences, supplying speakers for churches and veteran groups, welcome home projects and community support.
The organization, which includes more than 200 local outposts, reaches spiritually and emotionally wounded veterans.
The local group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. For more information, email BudStrope@Point-Man-Ministries.org.
Comments