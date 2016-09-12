Clover High School honored for sportsmanship

Clover High School principal Rod Ruth and Athletic Director Bailey Jackson accepted the Sportsmanship Award from the SC High School League in Columbia for the school’s mission to stay active in the community and to promote sportsmanship at athletic events.
Local golfers finish with an 85
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. John Reimers of Clover and Mike Shively of Lake Wylie finished 43-42–85 in the Super Senior 65 and older division of the Carolinas Golf Association’s Senior Four-Ball One-Day Tournament Aug. 22 at Daniel Island Club in Daniel Island.
Tournament format is 18 holes of four-ball stroke play, both gross and net. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 55th birthday by the tournament date, is a member of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association, and has a current USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club. The field is divided into divisions based on age and total team course handicap: Tournament Division-Flight A, Flight B; Super Senior 65 and older Division, Flight A and B; Super Senior 70 and older Division.
For more, visit carolinasgolf.org.
Comments