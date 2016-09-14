Animal parts dropped on road in Lake Wylie, Clover; driver cited

A truck driver has been cited after animal parts ended up on a highway in the Lake Wylie and Clover areas.
Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Reports came in from the Three Points area, up toward Oakridge Middle School.
“We responded to a call for traffic control,” he said. The S.C. Department of Transportation “was called to clear the road.”
Pictures began popping up on Facebook of animal intestines on the side of the road. A truck from Gastonia-based Carolina Byproducts was responsible, Faris said.
“We cited the driver of the truck,” Faris said Wednesday morning.
Parent company and Virginia-based Valley Proteins recovers, renders and recycles animal processing, supermarket and food service waste. The company also works with animal and pet food. The company has almost 30 locations, mainly in the southeastern part of the country.
An employee at the Virginia headquarters Wednesday said the issue was taken care of quickly Tuesday evening once reports came in of material on the road.
"We sent somebody out yesterday evening as soon as we got the call," she said.
She referred additional questions to the Gastonia plant responsible, Carolina Byproducts. Efforts to obtain further comment from that site were unsuccessful.
Ed Lindsey emailed the Lake Wylie Pilot on Wednesday morning after having his daughter call law enforcement the night before to report the material on the road.
“A truck heading west on 557 dropped a whole lot of animal body parts on the road,” he wrote. “A lot by the school. Caused a delay during rush hour but it was pretty gross.”
Lindsey reported a lingering smell even as of Wednesday morning.
Check back for details.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
