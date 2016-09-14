Boil water advisory in effect in Lake Wylie neighborhoods

Lake Wylie residents in the River Hills Plantation and Forest Oaks neighborhoods are under a boil water advisory.
The Lake Wylie Pilot received messages from residents saying they received a call from Utilities Inc. about the advisory.
A company employee said there a private contractor damaged a water main Tuesday evening causing discolored water, and said it’s a precautionary measure until further notice.
“Any time there’s a broken main it can cause contamination,” the customer service employee said.
The company is conducting two water tests.
If a resident in the River Hills area did not receive the message, they are advised to contact customer service at 800-367-4314.

Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-831-8166, @LakeWyliePilot
