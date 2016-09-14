Lake Wylie Pilot

Boil water advisory in effect in Lake Wylie neighborhoods

By Catherine Muccigrosso

LAKE WYLIE

Lake Wylie residents in the River Hills Plantation and Forest Oaks neighborhoods are under a boil water advisory.

The Lake Wylie Pilot received messages from residents saying they received a call from Utilities Inc. about the advisory.

A company employee said there a private contractor damaged a water main Tuesday evening causing discolored water, and said it’s a precautionary measure until further notice.

“Any time there’s a broken main it can cause contamination,” the customer service employee said.

The company is conducting two water tests.

If a resident in the River Hills area did not receive the message, they are advised to contact customer service at 800-367-4314.

