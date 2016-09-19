400 expected at Sept. 24-25 Bass Fishing League tourney on Lake Wylie

The 2016 FLW Bass Fishing League tournament season will end Sept. 24-25 for South Carolina Division anglers with a two-day Super Tournament on Lake Wylie.
Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day tournament. Launch and weigh-in is at Buster Boyd Access Area.
Popular patterns will likely include running jigs and spinnerbaits in the backs of creeks near shallow cover. Targeting humps using worms and crankbaits may also produce sizeable limits as well. A two-day catch of 10 bass totaling 25 pounds should be enough to take home top honors at this late-September derby.
The tournament is hosted by the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 120 tournaments throughout the season, five in each division. The top 50 boaters and co-anglers from each division qualify for a regional tournament and are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. Top winners in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the Walmart FLW Tour.
For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, visit Facebook.com/FLWFishing or FLWFishing.com.
