Walk 4 Recovery Sept. 24 in Steele Creek

New Life Purpose Ministries is holding its third annual Walk 4 Recovery at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, York Road.
The walk commemorates individuals who have taken the courage to recover from issues associated with substance abuse prevention, mental health disorders, cancer survivors, domestic violence, mothers of murdered offspring, mothers against drunk drivers, physical disabilities, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, HIV/Aids and PTSD. Agencies serving those individuals have been invited.
The Rev. Ricou Williams knows what it means to suffer from substance abuse and mental illness, and what it takes to overcome it. A Charlotte native who has lived in Clover for seven years hopes the fundraiser will help the 6-year-old ministry continue to help individuals with resources and life skills training.
Williams said the ministry helps to provide individuals with resources such as bus passes, food and clothing and assists clients with life skills training thanks to fellow churches Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church and Christ the King Church.
“Our programs are broken into three phases,” he said. “The first phase deals with core issues, the second helps individuals with career planning and vocational training, and our third phase will help individuals in their attempt to find suitable housing.”
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be food, games, music and prizes.
To register or for vendor information, visit eventbrite.com/walk4recovery. Call 980-322-4161 for more information.
Join Temple Kol Ami for High Holidays
FORT MILL Temple Kol Ami posts High Holidays information with services at Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St.
Cantorial soloist is Sara Sherman and lay leaders. Sherman is an accomplished professional musician with a degree in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music. She has won accolades for her piano presentations at music festivals worldwide and has performed at iconic venues as Lincoln Center.
Schedule for services is as follows: Erev Rosh Hashanah at 6 p.m. Oct. 2; Junior Congregation Service, 9 a.m. Oct. 3; Rosh Hashanah, 10 a.m. Oct. 3; Tashlich (Riverwalk in Rock Hill), 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3; Kol Nidre, 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Yom Kippur, 10 a.m. Oct. 12; Yizkor, 12:30 a.m. Oct 12.
Tickets are available for purchase at templekolamisc.org. It is open to non-members. Tickets are free for Temple Kol Ami members aged 60 and older.
For more information, email yorksynagogue@gmail.com or call 803-701-0149.
Church hosting Car & Truck Show Oct. 8
CLOVER Bowling Green Presbyterian Church is hosting a Car & Truck Show 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Prizes will be awarded in several categories.
The event includes free activities for the family.
Entry fee is $15 in advance, $20 day of. Proceeds go to Neighbors-In-Need fund, which helps neighbors in the Lake Wylie and Clover areas.
To register a car or truck, email bowliinggreenpres@gmail.com or call 803-222-4920.
Crafters wanted for Oct. 22 church bazaar
LAKE WYLIE All Saints Women’s Organization is seeking crafters for the annual Craft Fair/Bazaar Oct. 22.
Rentals are $10 for a 10-by-10 booth or $20 for a 10-by-20 booth.
The community is invited to participate in the outside garage sale the same day. Cost is $10 for one parking space or $20 for two spaces.
Call 315-323-0558 or email k.lauson@yahoo.com.
York church celebrating 100 years
YORK Filbert PCA, 2066 Filbert Highway, will continue celebration of its100th anniversary this Oct. 29-30 with a Reformation Celebration with David and Patti (Burton) Rountree, who grew up at Filbert.
For more information visit filbertpca.org or call 803-684-3600.
Community Cafe serves lunch Tuesday
LAKE WYLIE The Community Cafe offers free weekly lunches 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly. The Cafe at Lake Wylie Lutheran Church in Fort Mill serves lunch 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.
Donations welcome. Call 330-289-1243 for details.
High school ministry forming in Clover
CLOVER Young Life, a high school ministry started in the 1940s, is forming in Clover.
Organizer Tyler Wolf said he is looking for anyone who would be excited in reaching high school students with the Gospel by showing up where students are at sports, practices and school events, and building personal relationships with them. The goal is to show students what it looks like to follow Jesus on a daily basis, Wolf said.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer leader, helping behind the scenes or having a student get involved, call 803-389-3833 or yorkcounty.younglife.org.
Journey holds community prayer
LAKE WYLIE The Journey at Lake Wylie, 5415 Highway 557, holds community prayer 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone is welcome. Visit thejourneyatlakewylie.com/.
Billy Graham Library opens ‘Crisis’ display
CHARLOTTE The Billy Graham Library’s new “Compassion in Crisis” display will be featured through Oct. 31, highlighting how the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has impacted significant crises in the last decades.
“Compassion in Crisis” gives visitors a current and historical overview of the BGEA’s two crisis response ministries: World Emergency Fund, founded in 1973; and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team of chaplains, founded in 2002 following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. These ministries work to provide relief — physically, emotionally and spiritually — to those affected by man-made or natural disasters.
The display also features never-before-seen artifacts, including: a cross made from debris from the 9/11 attacks, a handwritten letter to Billy Graham from President Clinton expressing gratitude for Graham’s participation in the prayer service after the Oklahoma City bombing, and a handmade spoon given to RRT staff following the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
Visitors will be able to tour the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Mobile Ministry Center, a 10-wheeled, 10-speed Kenworth mobile command center that serves as the base of operations for the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team as they minister in devastated areas.
For information, visit BillyGrahamLibrary.org.
Spread the word. Email religion news to news@lakewyliepilot.com. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday prior to intended Tuesday publication date.
Comments