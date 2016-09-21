Meet the new puppy face of York County Animal Control

York County Animal Control has a new spokesperson, or rather spokesdog.
Jake the rescue dog is now a key component for educating the public about pet adoption, pet safety, spaying and neutering and the services of the county’s animal control division.
Jake is a 10-year-old Australian Shepherd. He is available for community and school presentations about animal-related topics. He loves hugs and being pet.
“Jake loves to put on a show and be the center of attention,” said Animal Control Supervisor Suzanne Edson. ““He loves to work with kids of all ages.”
Jake has served as spokesdog for several cities in California, and has made appearances at many community groups, schools and pet walks.
“He is a great dog at events and has been the assistant grand marshall of the Pet Walk for several years,” Edson said.
Jake moved to York County from California with Edson and his rescued sister, Miley. Jake was rescued from a hoarding house in 2012.
For more information about animal control outreach programs or to schedule a visit from Jake, call 803-628-3190.
