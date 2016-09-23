Clover School District Community YMCA to make splash in Lake Wylie

The newly named Clover School District Community YMCA on Charlotte Highway will open in mid-October.
“We were shooting for Labor Day if all went perfect, and all just didn’t go perfect,” said Kelly Clayton with project managing company Cumming Corp.
He said if all goes well with inspections this week, they expect to open soon after.
Linda McCallum, YMCA branch manager for Lake Wylie and Clover, said a ribbon cutting with the Lake Wylie and Clover chambers of commerce is 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, “whether we’re moved in or not.”
Then community tours are planned Oct. 13-16, before the official opening at 5 a.m. Oct. 17.
The $17.8 million, 73,500-square-foot pool and fitness facility near Crowders Creek Elementary School is part of a $99 million Clover School District construction plan that includes five major projects, undertaken by the district after voters approved a $67 million bond package in spring 2014. The district will own it while Upper Palmetto YMCA staff operates it. LS3P Associates architectural firm designed the facility, as well as other YMCAs in Charlotte, Clayton said.
“The facility turned out so aesthetically nicer than any I’ve seen,” McCallum said. “I think we’re going to have one of the nicest Ys in the country.”
The facility will be home to the Clover High School swim team. The YMCA’s Kicking with Confidence program will teach every district fourth-grader how to swim. It also will provide after-school care.
“It’s a really a nice amenity for this area, and it will host some nice competitions next summer and gives the school team a home,” Clayton said.
The facility has two indoor pools, a 50 meter Olympic-sized outdoor pool, a basketball gym with second level walking track, two racquetball courts, and several rooms for weights and exercise space. Community donations and $1 million from York County hospitality tax funding paid for the $1.7 million outdoor water park.
“The two indoor pools - one warm one cold, water park with 50 meter pool, it’s just really amazing,” she said. “It’s just beautiful. I love the walking track.”
McCallum said she’s excited for new activities to start, thanks to the gym space, like Pickle Ball, a sport for active senior adults. It’s a mix of badminton, tennis and ping pong. Plus, there will be sports leagues like basketball and softball, and soccer.
As for the satellite branches in Clover and Lake Wylie’s Lakeside West shopping center, “Everything is staying open,” she said.
“We do have the membership to support it, so we’re staying open,” McCallum said.
She said the two facilities have 3,800 members, which is expected to go up.
“We’ve seen more interest, most people say because of the pool, but I think people are going to be really shocked when they see more than pools,” she said. “This facility is going to be so much more.”
The new facility also offers the community space for meeting room and pool use, as well as picnic areas.
“It will be open to the community for rental,” McCallum said.
Bryan Dillon, school district public information officer, said the multi-purpose room, for example, has capacity for 99 people, or can be closed into three parts to accommodate 33 people each.
“It’s a great space we’ll be able to do a number of different things with,” he said. “It’s a special building. It will serve the community well and is a key to helping families in the district live happy, healthy lifestyles.”
Once the aquatic center opens, the YMCA will have about 250 full- and part-time employees, McCallum said.
The membership fees remain the same for all Upper Palmetto YMCA facilities, and includes reciprocity to area facilities in North and South Carolina.
“Being a member of our Y you can go to any Y in Charlotte, and they can come to us,” McCallum said.
There is one entry and exit on Charlotte Highway for members, and a bus entry, with ample parking of about 250 spaces. Hours will be the same as other locations 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-831-8166, @LakeWyliePilot
Up next
The final piece of Clover School District’s 2014 construction bond, renovating the former Clover Middle School on Highway 55 into the Ninth Grade Academy, began July 1, said Kelly Clayton with Cumming Corp.
The $9 million renovation is expected to be finished in early summer 2017.
“It’s mainly new flooring, lights, paint, casework, upgrading air and heat system, athletic improvements, reorganization of front office,” Clayton said. “It’s a 10-month project and should be finished sometime in May.”
