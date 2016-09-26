Sea Tow Lake Wylie/Lake Norman names new owner

The Sea Tow business covering boaters that breakdown, run out of gas or need help on Lake Wylie, has a new owner.
Capt. John Ward is the new owner of Sea Tow Lake Wylie/Lake Norman with more than 12 years of experience as a captain. Ward also runs leading Sea Tow operations in Destin and Pensacola, Fla. On Lake Norman and Lake Wylie, he will lead a team that includes several other Sea Tow captains, using seven yellow Sea Tow boats. Ward also will provide on-the-water services to Sea Tow members on Mountain Island Lake.
Ward received the 2009 Franchise of the Year award, placed first in the nation for membership growth in 2009 and 2013 from Sea Tow Services International Inc.
“These areas (are) unique and special, and I know my kids are going to love these waters,” he said.
For more information, call 704-895-8699 or visit seatow.com/lakenorman.
York County chamber event Sept. 29
ROCK HILL The York County Regional Chamber will host Business After Hours at Springs Creative Products Group 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29 at 220 White St.
The company will showcase its new photography studio at Springs Creative Distribution Center.
For more information, call 803-324-7500 or visit yorkcountychamber.com.
REVIVAL unveils big plans for Belmont
BELMONT REVIVAL Development & Design celebrated its grand opening Sept. 8 by announcing two more new ventures coming soon to Belmont’s Main Street during the Montcross Area Chamber’s Network After Work reception and ribbon-cutting at 35 N. Main St.
Luke Manlove and Carmen Powers, owners of REVIVAL, plan to open in November a specialty market called Wisteria offering flowers and botanicals, event design and collections of home accents. Wisteria will be at 7 N. Main St.
In December, they will announce the location of another new Belmont business called Clifton’s, a community food market modeled after Dean & DeLuca, where South Point High graduate Manlove formerly served as marketing director.
Manlove describes REVIVAL as a design firm that offers consulting and business and event development. For more information on REVIVAL, call 704-461-8511.
Display in window at 7 N. Main St. in Belmont, where Wisteria will open in November.
Back pain workshop Oct. 8
FORT MILL Volk Physical Therapy, 2000 S.C. 160, is holding a free low back pain and sciatica workshop at 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Seating is limited. Call 803-802-0266.
Comments