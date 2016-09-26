Got questions about Lake Wylie sports park? Get answers Sept. 28.

The Lake Wylie Sportsplex committee is holding a town hall forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Oakridge Middle School cafeteria. Another forum will be Oct. 26.
The goal is to provide information on work done and steps that remain if residents choose to fund a multi-sport complex near Crowders Creek that will be voted on Nov. 8 during the general election.
The plan is to create a special tax district for the Lake Wylie area – from Buster Boyd Bridge and the Gaston County line and south past Five Points, with more than 16,000 voters – to pay for construction and operations costs. The group estimates it will cost $16 a year per $100,000 in home value, $24 a year for commercial.
Most of the $9 million construction would come from the special use tax, minus $2.45 million from county hospitality tax funding. Another $400,000 in operations money would come from the local tax, too.
The 50 acres at 5668 Charlotte Highway includes three baseball/softball fields and three multipurpose fields mainly for soccer, lacrosse and football.
The plan also now includes tennis and basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, playground, picnic shelter and walking trails. Another 18 acres nearby could have a dog park and water access as part of a future phase.
If voters approve the tax, a five-member board will be named by York County Council to oversee funds. All board members must be residents within the tax area. It works the same as the fire tax district voters approved in 2009 for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department.
A public park in Lake Wylie has been in discussion for decades, dating back at least three council representatives.
The upcoming public forums are the main way committee members hope to make their case about the positive social and economic impacts it will bring to the area.
Visit facebook.com/LakeWylieSportsplex for more.
Comments