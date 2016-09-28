Clover High School swims past Northwestern, York

The Clover High School swim team overtakes Northwestern and York.
On Sept. 20 at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center, Clove defeated Northwestern.
Results: Anna Ashley took first in both 100 BK 1:02.00 and 100 FLY 1:01.76; Audrey Hines took first in both 50 FR 26.43 and 200 FR 2:07.01; Tori Schoonmaker – first in both 200 IM 2:42.12 and 100 Breast 1:23.12; Bella Huston – first in 100 FR 1:01.72 and second in 50 FR 28.60; Garrett McCord – first in 200 FR 1:56.54 and second in 100 FR 53.31 and Isaiah Morton – first in 200 IM 2:29.03 and second in 100 FLY 59.67.
On Sept. 22, Clover Eagle’s male and female swimming teams beat Yorkin their final dual meet of the season at River Hills Country Club. The highlight of the evening was the honoring seven seniors: Amy Allen, Grant Barrett, Samantha Burkett, Aly Dixon, Jarod Dollar, Elaina Grainge, and Kyle Finnerty.
Results: Anna Ashley – first in both 200 IM 2:20.97 and 100 Breast 1:16.53; Audrey Hines – first in both 200 FR 2:05.778 and 100 FR 58.43; Grant Barrett – first in both 200 FR 2:15.65 and 500 FR 6:05.15; Kylie Entrikin – first in 100 BK 1:09.31 and second in 100 FR 1:01.93; Bella Huston – first in 100 FLY 1:11.03 and second in 50 FR 28.96; Amina Jacic – first in 500 FR 5:55.47 and second in 200 FR 2:07.37; Kyle Finnerty – first in 100 BK 1:05.53 and second in 50 FR 25.88; Garrett McCord – first in200 IM 2:50.28 and second in 100 Breast 1:17.51.
