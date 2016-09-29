Lake Wylie, Fort Mill views wanted to connect roads for better traffic flow

A study of the roads connecting local communities is ready to go public.
The Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study has two events planned. The first meeting is Oct. 4 at Lake Wylie Public Library. The second is Oct. 6 at Spratt Building in Fort Mill.
David Hooper, RFATS administrator, said the collector road study is a planning effort “to more effectively distribute traffic flow across the road network as additional development occurs.”
Residents at the meetings will see work done and give feedback on areas of need.
“Maps and supporting information on potential additions to the collector road system will be available for review and input,” Hooper said.
RFATS is a metropolitan planning organization distributing federal money to local urbanized areas. Its footprint covers Rock Hill and Fort Mill, Tega Cay and parts of Lake Wylie and Indian Land. RFATS looks at transportation needs from interstates to bicycle paths. Membership and leadership cover all the municipalities within it, including unincorporated York County.
The group performs long-range planning and has a study going on now for transportation needs through 2045. The group held meetings in August, including Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Tega Cay, and took online comments, letters and emails for the long-range plan.
The upcoming meetings won’t deal with all the same thoroughfares.
“The collector road study is focused on two-lane roads that will connect development in an efficient manner so shorter distance localized trips can be completed in less time, and contribute less to congestion levels on our major arterial roadways,” Hooper said.
Other details will be determined as the full plan develops.
“The distance of the roads themselves will vary dependent on the location where a new addition is recommended within the network,” Hooper said.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Want to go?
Meeting on the collector road study are 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Lake Wylie Public Library, and 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Spratt Building in Fort Mill.
