Restaurants, retail centers, homes and more eyed in Lake Wylie, Fort Mill

Fast-food restaurants, a grocery store, new homes and other additions are in the pipeline for development in York County. Here’s a look at recent preliminary discussions between county staff and developers.
▪ County staff had a follow-up meeting with developer Aug. 11 on a single-family subdivision at S.C. 49 and Daimler Boulevard. County records show Crescent Communities owns two parcels there totaling more than 430 acres.
▪ A gas station, convenience story and used car lot are proposed at 5800 Charlotte Highway. Developers met with the county Aug. 18 to discuss site and build plans. The project includes three land parcels south of Autumn Cove.
▪ A multi-tenant retail center is in the works at 429 Blucher Circle, part of Lakeside West center where the former Wher-Rena Boatland was located before being torn down. Developers there have been looking at the property for several years as the final phase of redevelopment of a once dilapidated shopping center to now include QuikTrip, Lake Wylie Bowl N’ Bounce, Cherry Asian Fusion and more. Developers met with county staff on the project Sept. 1.
▪ A Captain D’s restaurant is in discussion at 523 Nautical Road. The site sits in Shoppes at the Landing, beside the corner lot at S.C. 49 and Mill Pond Road. County planners met with developers Sept. 8 to talk building plans and permitting.
▪ A restaurant could be joining the existing multi-tenant at 131 Evergreen Road. That site already has Lake Wylie Dry Cleaners, Vitamins 4 Less, Mahalo Salon and others. County staff met to discuss a new restaurant in the building Sept. 8.
▪ County staff met Aug. 25 to discuss a proposed rebuild at the McDonald’s near Tega Cay at 2883 Highway 160.
▪ German-based grocer Lidl continues talks for its new store in the Pleasant Road area of Fort Mill. The plan involves a half dozen properties and already was rezoned to allow the discount grocery store. The plan includes a partial abandonment of Isom Road beside the 740 Pleasant Road location.
▪ A building addition is proposed at 3605 Centre Circle in Fort Mill. County staff met with developers Sept. 1. Commercial Food Equipment Service Associates owns the property, per county records.
▪ A swim center is proposed for 3354 Highway 160 West. The almost seven acre parcel sits to the east of the highway at the state line. It is part of the former Sugar Creek Garden Center. That site was up for rezoning previously to allow a larger scale landscaping business, but it didn’t pass after residents complained of noise and other issues. County planners met on the swim project Sept. 8.
▪ A gymnastics center is proposed at the end of Maxwell Mill Road in Fort Mill. The developer met with county staff Sept. 8. Maxwell Mill is a private road off Pleasant Road. The site is 2.5 acres.
