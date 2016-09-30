New cost, usage proposals in place for Lake Wylie sports complex

Through public meetings and online posts, phone calls and impromptu conversations, two common questions emerge for the team planning a Lake Wylie sports complex: What will it cost and who gets to use it?
Both answers have changed in recent weeks.
For months the planning committee relied on initial estimates for how much residents would pay if Lake Wylie voters approve a special recreation tax district. Now they have an estimate based on the most current county data available.
“This has been a process,” said committee member LeAnn Lowrey. “We are almost there.”
Tax numbers
Early on planners said homeowners would pay $16 annually per $100,000 in property value. Business owners and rentals would pay $24 per $100,000. After crunching numbers with new county finance director Kevin Madden, the group now says it will cost $20 per $100,000 in value for homeowners, and $30 per $100,000 for businesses and rentals.
The tax revenue would pay up to $7 million for the park construction and $400,000 in annual operations. An additional $2.45 million for construction is approved from county hospitality tax revenue if the tax district referendum passes on Nov. 8 . The construction cost, two-thirds of the total amount residents would pay, would go toward a bond and could be wiped clean after 10 years.
“The bond that we would issue for this is a 10-year bond,” said Jim Gilkeson, committee treasurer. “Based on these numbers we feel we could pay it off before that.”
The citizen tax board set up to oversee revenue could choose to drop the annual tax to cover only operations expenses. Or, it could hold steady and fund other recreation needs in Lake Wylie.
“Or we could adjust the tax to pay over a 10-year period,” Gilkeson said. “We have some options.”
Madden said there are reasons why figures aren’t set in stone. The main one is, the number of taxpayers in Lake Wylie now likely won’t hold steady for another year, let alone a decade. Madden said that could be good news for existing taxpayers.
“As that district grows and there are more people, the burden is spread over more people,” he said.
Park play
The other main issue for residents, park usage, is tied into economics. The park will be open to the public from dawn to dusk. However, field usage will require a reservation system, which will host revenue-generating tournaments or recreation play.
Initially the committee asked for county hospitality tax dollars to cover the full park cost. The trade off was full weekend usage of the park by outside tournaments. Hospitality tax money is generated from the 2 percent tax on food and drink in unincorporated areas like Lake Wylie and must be used to generate tourism.
“If we were going to ask for that money, we had to have a strategy,” Lowrey said. “Our first strategy was to get all of that money from the hospitality tax.”
The county approved a quarter of the park cost contingent upon the public referendum. Some residents question why tournaments would take precedence if hospitality tax money makes up such a small a piece of the pie. Several questioned if the park group should take the hospitality tax money at all. Leaving it on the table, they argued, would increase their tax cost but also provide unlimited recreation access.
Instead, the park committee proposes compromise. Weekend play for outside tournaments will be guaranteed at 25 percent of available dates, the rest left open to the reservation system.
“About a quarter of this money is generated by the hospitality tax,” said Ron Domurat, committee chairman. “We need to help pay back that investment, and also help to grow the tax base.”
The ballot question Nov. 8 to establish the new tax district asks if up to 10 mills can be charged for local recreation. The current construction and operations plan would put it at 5 mills. Madden said refusing the hospitality tax money and making up the difference through a higher special tax district rate, would be significant.
“It’s looks like you’d be increasing about 3.5 mils,” he said.
Final details will be determined by the ordinance establishing the tax district and the five-member citizen tax board. The planning committee, however, believes its proposal is a way to get both the tournament revenue and the recreation league play residents want.
“We’re going to have a lot of our rec games on Saturdays,” Domurat said.
Russ Partin, committee member focusing on park design, said there are other factors to be considered with tournaments. Similar athletic complexes in Rock Hill and Gastonia, N.C., devote all their weekends to tournament play as a major revenue source not only to taxpayers paying off costs, but local restaurants and hotels. Plus, there are local travel teams already leaving the area to spend their time and money elsewhere.
“Not only is it an economic boost, but our kids can be in these tournaments as well,” Partin said.
Unless outside tournaments are large ones spread across every field, there may be opportunities to combine recreation and tournament usage.
“If it’s a soccer tournament, there’s no reason we can’t open up the baseball fields,” Domurat said.
The final say on specifics will come from the new tax board and York County Council, which approves its decisions.
Park features
As for the park features, little changed in recent months. Central to the 50-acre site are three synthetic multipurpose fields and three synthetic infield baseball/softball fields. An 18-hole disc golf course will stretch around the perimeter. A picnic shelter, playground, tennis and basketball courts, walking trails and a meeting room are included. A dog park would go on an adjacent 18-acre parcel.
Public interest in the dog park has been high, to where the committee is looking to include it early on in the buildout.
“We think that can be done phase one,” Domurat said.
Plans are for 400 parking spaces at the fields.
“We might sacrifice a little bit of that for basketball and tennis courts,” Domurat said.
Learn more
The Lake Wylie Sportsplex committee is holding a town hall forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Oakridge Middle School cafeteria.
The goal is to provide information on work done and steps that remain if residents choose to fund a multi-sport complex near Crowders Creek at 5668 Charlotte Highway on 50 acres that will be voted on Nov. 8 during the general election.
The plan is to create a special tax district for the Lake Wylie area – from Buster Boyd Bridge and the Gaston County line and south past Five Points, with more than 16,000 voters – to pay for construction and operations costs.
If voters approve the tax, a five-member board will be named by York County Council to oversee funds. All board members must be residents within the tax area. It works the same as the fire tax district voters approved in 2009 for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department.
