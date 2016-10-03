Letter: Firefighters, tax board need resolution

The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and its Fire Tax Board are at an impasse. The people who volunteers and a fire tax board made up of 5 appointed people who also volunteer their time disagree on a matter:
The Volunteers do not think the timing is right to hire a "paid" Chief. The Fire Tax board thinks the timing is right.
I became involved a few months ago at the request of the volunteers. We have had 2 mediations headed by our county management, Councilman~District 2, and Councilwoman & public safety committee chair. The mediations have been between the fire tax board, the Bethel Volunteer Chief, 2 volunteer spokesman, and the volunteer fireman board chair. Much time and energy has been given.
There is no resolution. My concern is that as a community we ALL loose...
#1 Volunteers will leave.
#2 Taxpayers will foot the bill for a hired chief
#3 A fire department that is split into 2 stations without adequate coverage
York County Council is in the process of hiring a consultant to evaluate Fire Dept needs countywide. The fire tax board has been asked to "table" the hiring of a paid chief until such time
the it can be determined a paid chief is necessary. As of this letter, they have not agreed to do so.
Our tax dollars must be spent on necessities. I am again asking that the Fire Tax Board honor the wishes of Councilman Henderson, County Management and myself so that the right and most fair decision is made based on a professional evaluation.
Oct 15th is the 50th Anniversary of the Bethel Volunteer Fire Dept and I would like for us to be united in celebration rather than having our differences in the spotlight.
Allison Love, county council elect
Comments