Commentary: Gather ’round the table and join Solution Sundays

The beauty of America is that we are a melting pot. People come from all over the world seeking the opportunities and freedoms that we, as Americans, take for granted. Of course, there are times where we fall short of living up to the principles and ideals that led to the founding of our country, but it is in those times that we must be strong and stand together. After all, if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand (Mark 3:25). If we go any other place in the world, we are not seen as black, or white, or Asian, we are seen as the nationality listed on our passport: United States of America. We must promote that idea at home; the idea that although we look different, we are all Americans entitled to the same freedoms as the rest of our countrymen.
A couple of months ago, my friend from Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and I asked the American people to join us and take part in something we call “Solution Sundays.” Solution Sundays is a request for you to invite a person of a different race into your home to have dinner. This may not seem like a radical idea, but most Americans have never dined with a person of another race. This being the case, there is little wonder why stereotypes exist. If we do not interact with those who are different than us, there is no way to bridge the gap and heal the racial tensions that currently exist in our society. It is human nature to look for differences and separate ourselves from one another based on those differences. Actively choosing to step outside of your bubble means that you are choosing to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. If you know someone personally, you are more likely to understand their perspective, their background, and their thoughts on the challenges we face.
In the long run, breaking bread together is just a simple request. There are still many things that we must take care of to fix the disenchantment that many Americans feel; however, this is not something that our government can fix. There is no legislation that we can pass and no magic wand that I can wave to right all of the racial problems in our country. This must be a conscious effort made by individuals seeking to build a more perfect union.
It is time that we realize we are one country, made up of one people, working to ensure opportunity for all. I truly believe that if you sit down with someone who looks different or has a different background than you and have a meal, you will find more similarities than you ever imagined possible.
Tim Scott is the junior U.S. Senator for South Carolina.
