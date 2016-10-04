Register to vote in S.C. by Oct. 8

In order to vote in the Nov. 8 general election, South Carolina citizens must register by Oct. 8.
The York County Voter Registration and Elections Office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8. Anyone interested in registering to vote in person or obtaining a free voter photo ID may do so during these hours at the York Office, 13 S. Congress St.
Voters whose address changed since the last time he or she voted will need to update their voter registration address before going to the polls. Voters may check their registration online and update their address online (if their S.C. driver’s license address is correct with the DMV) or they may request a change of address in person, by mail, email or fax.
Visit scvotes.org to register to vote or update an existing voter registration, check your current registration, identify your voting location, see your sample ballot, identify the candidates, request an absentee application.
Call 803-684-1242 or email elections@yorkcountygov.com for more.
