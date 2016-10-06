Buster Boyd Access to close for maintenance

Buster Boyd Access Area will close Oct. 24 for maintenance, with Duke Energy steering boaters to other public access sites while they complete maintenance.
The work should take about four days, depending on weather.
“These maintenance activities are part of ongoing efforts by Duke Energy to ensure quality access areas are available for recreational use on our lakes,” said John Crutchfield, Duke’s director of public safetyan recreation strategy planning services.
All ramps at Buster Boyd will be closed. Nearby options for boaters include Allison Creek Access Area in York, Copperhead Island in Steele Creek, Nivens Creek in Tega Cay and Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill.
Check back for more.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Comments