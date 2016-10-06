River Rat changing names, Concord Cove closing in Lake Wylie

One Lake Wylie restaurant is changing its name, while another is closing its doors for good.
River Rat won’t be River Rat much longer, as ownership there is looking for a new moniker. Peg Stoklas recently came on as events coordinator. During recent changes from a remodeled and redecorated interior to menu offerings, River Rat staff decided to go bigger.
“We’re going to rename it,” Stoklas said. “The contest will end Oct. 31.”
Anyone can come into the restaurant at 5301 Highway 557 and put a name suggestion in the pot. The winner will get a $100 voucher for the restaurant.
“The owners will choose from the submitted names,” Stoklas said.
The site has had different restauranteurs since the original River Rat owners closed the 31-year-old business in 2010.The current team, the Randazzo family, came aboard more than two years ago. They own several Italian eateries throughout York County and Grid Iron in Steele Creek. They decided to look for a name better reflecting who is there now, and not the restaurant of years past.
“It’s the same ownership, different name,” Stoklas said.
River Rat is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The restaurant has seating from casual to formal for nearly 200 people. With all the restaurants joining Lake Wylie in recent years, River Rat is leaning on its ability to cater or serve large groups and events.
“We can do any type of event in there,” Stoklas said.
Another change is coming to 12-year-old fine dining restaurant Concord Cove in York near Lake Wylie. Owner Johnny Funderburk was matter-of-fact about the closing on Oct. 15, which is also posted online at theconcordcove.com.
There are no farewell events planned. Funderburk didn't have any fancy answers for why the restaurant will close.
"Old," he said, with a laugh. "I'm retiring."
A local salon owner in Lake Wylie is taking over the property.
"It won't be a restaurant," Funderburk said. "They're supposed to be doing a hair salon."
Funderburk first began business in the community in 1980. Concord Cove opened in 2004. It grew into a popular eatery for upscale cuisine at a downhome location. Despite the hours and attention that goes into the restaurant businesses, Funderburk said it isn't the restaurant itself he will miss as he heads into the next sunset.
"Nothing but seeing the people," he said. "That's what I've enjoyed. The rest of it, I won't miss."
John Marks: 803-831-8166
Comments