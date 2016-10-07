Food Truck Friday returns Oct. 14 to Lake Wylie

Food Truck Friday returns to Lake Wylie with more food options Oct. 14.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church hosted its first event in May with about five trucks parked on the church grounds grass area visible from Three Points intersection – Charlotte Highway and highways 274 and 557.
The reason, pastor Jason Everson said, is to provide an opportunity for the Lake Wylie community to get together.
Food trucks coming are Spoons, Sal’s Eatery, Plated Pallet, Romans Dogs, Icies and SOCA Mobile Eatery.
The family-oriented event also includes live music. Bring a chair.
Food Truck Friday is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at 5220 Crowders Cove Road. For more information, call 803-831-0304.
Staff reports
