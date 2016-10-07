Get ready to see inside Lake Wylie aquatic center

Clover School District Community YMCA is finished and ready for opening.
Cumming, an international construction project management and cost consulting firm, completed the district’s $17.8 million aquatic and fitness center. It will be operated by the Upper Palmetto YMCA. Voters approved the project in a construction project bond in 2014.
It will be open for public tours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13-15, before the official opening Oct. 17, said Jessica Busch, public relations manager for Cumming.
Cumming provided project management services for the new 71,400-square-foot facility, which is part of the school district’s current $99 million construction and modernization plan. The facility has two indoor 25-yard pools, a gymnasium, fitness room, exercise space for group classes, and racquetball courts, as well as an elevated walking track and a competition-sized soccer field.
It also features an outdoor 50-meter pool with an adjoining water park, complete with slides, multiple water features and play equipment for all ages. A combination of community donations and $1 million from the York County Hospitality Tax Fund helped make the $3.6 million outdoor water park a reality.
“This facility provides much-needed recreation space for the school district and surrounding community,” said Jay Gaither, project manager at Cumming. “We could not be more proud of the quality of the new aquatic and fitness amenities.”
There is one entry and exit on Charlotte Highway for members with ample parking of about 250 spaces and a bus entry. Hours will be the same as other locations 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
