Letters to the editor: Sportsplex is right direction; support Lake Wylie park

Sportsplex is right direction
I wanted to reach out to share my support of the new Lake Wylie Sportsplex. I live in the Palisades and although I am not entitled to vote regarding this decision I did want to share an alternative view.
I recently moved here from the Southpark area and frequented the Davie Park dog park. I was so bummed to find that there were aren't any options close to here. I too am not the only one that feels this way within the Palisades as everyone I've talked to within the community has even requested that we look into having one of our own and I've been told that that is not in the plans any time soon. The Palisades alone, 15 neighborhoods would not only benefit but would love to have this amenity as well as all of the proposed, so close.
Since we are not paying the taxes associated, I would even welcome a "membership" option to assist in funding. I love to see an area thrive and grow and Lake Wylie is on the brink of this, and this is a true step in the right direction.
Dana McKinnon, Steele Creek
Support the park
I am a long time resident of the Lake Wylie area and a parent of two Clover High students who grew up here. Both of my children played youth sports, including soccer in the Lake Wylie Athletic Association where I also coached them. While the kids enjoyed playing with their friends, practicing on the fields of dirt at the local elementary schools, and travelling into Charlotte, Fort Mill, or Rock Hill to play games was no fun.
The families of Lake Wylie need and deserve a high quality sports complex for our children. I’ve seen the commitment and talent of our youth and their coaches, and the fields that we currently provide them simply do not allow them to develop in the same way that the cities and towns surrounding us could. Most of the exceptional athletes that I coached and saw develop with my children moved on to teams in Fort Mill or Rock Hill because they had much better opportunities to grow and learn in their sport. There is no reason that a community such as ours, with the exceptional growth we are experiencing, should not provide a sporting complex on par with the rest of York County.
I am also an avid disc golfer. For those not aware, the Charlotte region is one of the top disc golf cities in the US. Every year the US Open Championship is held in Rock Hill and our region is home to numerous top-notch courses and thousands of players. Adding a course in Lake Wylie will bring a booming new sport to our community and bring many visitors across the bridge to visit our businesses and restaurants.
I urge my neighbors to support the park.
Brian Lee, Lake Wylie
