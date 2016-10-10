McDonald’s gives $1,000 to Lake Wylie middle school project

Lake Wylie McDonald's hosted a McTeacher night for Oakridge Middle School in May raising money for a 2017 visit from Newbery award wining author, Kwame Alexander.
Staff members worked the counter, drive-thru and dining rooms 5-8 p.m. serving students and families.
Principal Will Largen accepted a donation of $1,000 from Michael Rollins, general manager of McDonald’s, to go toward the school’s Kwame in Clover 2017.
Other school news
Clover students named to University Singers
GREENVILLE Christopher Holden and Bryce Jacquot, both of Clover, have been named to Bob Jones University's University Singers, BJU's largest choral organization.
Holden is a freshman majoring in computer science. Jacquot is a freshman majoring in communication.
All students at BJU are welcome to audition and are placed in a choral group according to their classification and abilities. Singers are re-auditioned periodically to determine proper placement.
The University Singers will be present "Voices of America: Then and Now” Nov. 7. The selections feature American composers, arrangers, folk music and sacred tunes from early colonial days to today. In the spring, University Singers will join with other BJU choirs to present Dan Forrest's Jubilate Deo on March 2, and then again in the Greenville Peace Center on March 10. Jubilate Deo is a seven-movement setting of Psalm 100: "Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the earth." The work presents portions of the psalm in eight different languages representing "all the earth" resounding with joy.
4 from area accepted to governor’s school
HARTSVILLE Fourteen students from York County, four from Clover School District area, have been accepted to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics. They join students from across South Carolina to form the Class of 2018.
Nathaniel Crago, son of Tammy and Timothy Crago of York County; Anne McElvenny, daughter of Kathy and John McElvenny of York County; Harrison Snow, son of Beatriz and Tracy Snow of York County; and Anna Kadau, daughter of Antje and Kai Kadau of York County; all transferred to GSSM from Clover High School.
GSSM students moved onto campus in mid-August and classes started Aug. 16. This year, the school celebrates its largest student body since its inception in 1988, with 282 students representing 138 high schools and 37 counties.
