Clover School District will open two new schools this fall, including the new $34 million Clover Middle School on Barrett Road and Highway 55, about 1.5 miles west of the town of Clover. The school is modeled after Oakridge Middle School on Oakridge Road, which opened in 2008 to serve students on the eastern side of the district. The school will have an estimated 805 students when it opens Aug. 15. Catherine Muccigrosso/Lake Wylie Pilot