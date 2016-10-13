York County Republicans rosy signing campaign bus

Rosie, the official campaign bus of the National Federation of Republican Women, rolled into Lake Wylie Oct. 13 with cheers from a small crowd gathered at the Publix parking lot in Lake Wylie.
Carrie Almond, president of NFRW, shared pumped up the crowd to vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and shared stories about the bus name and campaign trip.
Among the crowd of almost 30 people including Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women were officials like S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman, York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant, and Kevin Tolson, who will run unopposed for Bryant’s seat next month.
Comments