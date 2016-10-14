Clover teachers reach out to thank first responders

The 22 member Teacher Forum, made up of current and previous Teachers of the Year, continued its service to the community by donating goods to the local government agencies.
“It is important for us to give back and be a presence in our community,” said Patricia Smith, 2014-2015 Teacher of the Year. “We are one community and we are here to help one another. When we come together, it is the best way to strengthen our community.”
The Teacher Forum dropped off gift baskets at the Clover Police Department, the local and main office of the York County Sheriff’s Department, and Clover and Bethel volunteer fire departments. The initiative was by the 2015-2016 Clover School District Teacher of the Year Erika Long of Clover Middle School.
“The continued support from our residents, businesses and organizations of the Clover community has been humbling,” said Clover Police Capt. David Dover. “We know working with our community will yield positive results.”
