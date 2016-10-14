Clover School District names September employees of month

Clover School District announces the September employees of the month.
The employee of the month is voted on by students, parents and staff members at each school with a link to voteon the homepage of each individual school. The program is sponsored by Family Trust Federal Credit Union.
The employees and one of the nominating quotes are:
▪ Bethany Elementary: Darlene Blair, cafeteria manager. “Always pleasant and cheerful. Treats everyone with respect.”
▪ Bethel Elementary: Emily Boyd, media specialist. “Emily has created a learning environment in the library where students feel free to explore the world of print and curl up with a good book. She has encouraged them to imagine and explore.”
▪ Crowders Creek Elementary: Scott Jefferies, custodian. “Mr. Jefferies does a great job keeping Crowders Creek Elementary in top shape.”
▪ Griggs Road Elementary: Anita “Rose” Grigg, art teacher (pre-K). “My daughter cannot wait to get to art each week. She talks about how great Mrs. Grigg is and how much fun she has in art. This is something special because my daughter is hard to impress!”
▪ Kinard Elementary: Lani McLean, first-grade teacher. “Lani is so involved with her children, yet she always takes the time to help me out with technology things while wearing a smile.”
▪ Larne Elementary: Sarah Hamilton, interventionist. “Sarah has been an integral part of the success with AIMS web testing. She has had a positive attitude and ensured classroom instruction time was protected as much as possible. She’s a true team player!”
▪ Oakridge Elementary: Ashley Cole, first-grade assistant. “She loves my students and always takes time to talk with them and give them hugs. She helps other students understand the students with special needs and I can tell she really cares for all students in the school.”
▪ Blue Eagle Academy: Jason Mabry, high school counselor . “Organized and ON IT!!! Appreciate his communication and dedication to his job.”
▪ Clover Middle School: Tammara Ceaser, seventh-grade math. “Because she cares about me and everyone in the class and also she makes me want to push harder and harder every time my grade drops. So thank you Mrs. Ceaser because you are the best math teacher in the world and that comes straight out of my heart. I promise you will see an improvement in me.”
▪ Oakridge Middle School: Kathy Miller, technology specialist. “Kathy has worked countless hours, including every weekend since August 1 and many 12-16+ hour days in order to prepare and deploy the IPADS to all the students and conduct teacher training workshops. Although she is new to Oakridge, Kathy’s dedication to the school and every single student is evident. She has been the heartbeat of a successful school year start.”
▪ Clover High School: Steven Peeler, 11th-grade US history and government. “He is a great teacher and helper to the rest of the staff.”
