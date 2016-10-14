Clover School District Community YMCA opens

The $17.8 million, 73,500-square-foot pool and fitness facility near Crowders Creek Elementary School is open.
The Clover School District Community YMCA is part of a $99 million Clover School District construction plan that includes five major projects, undertaken by the district after voters approved a $67 million bond package in spring 2014. The district owns it while Upper Palmetto YMCA staff operates it. LS3P Associates architectural firm designed the facility.
It also will be home to Clover High School swim team and provide after-school care. The YMCA’s Kicking with Confidence program will teach every district fourth-grader how to swim.
The facility has two indoor pools, a 50 meter Olympic-sized outdoor pool, a basketball gym with second level walking track, two racquetball courts, and several rooms for weights and exercise space. Community donations and $1 million from York County hospitality tax funding paid for the $1.7 million outdoor water park.
The new facility also offers the community space for meeting room and pool use, as well as picnic areas.
The membership fees remain the same for all Upper Palmetto YMCA facilities, and includes reciprocity to area facilities in North and South Carolina.
There is one entry and exit on Charlotte Highway for members, and a bus entry, with ample parking of about 250 spaces. Hours are the same as other locations 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
