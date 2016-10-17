Letters: Say no to another special tax district in Lake Wylie; why raise taxes for everyone?

Say no to another special tax district
On Nov. 8, we will have the opportunity to vote on whether to establish a special recreation tax district. I say NO for the following reasons:
1. I am not convinced the existing fields and courts in the Clover School District are insufficient to meet our current needs. The school district board should weigh-in on whether all our existing recreation facilities are fully utilized. I have seen numerous vacant courts and ball fields at our many schools in the Clover area. Also, do we really need another disc golf course? One Clover park already has a course and there is a course in the plans at another Clover park. The new Clover School District YMCA Community Aquatics Center is an example of where a definite need was identified and efficiently met without the need to establish a special tax district.
2. The elected school district board members are accountable to the taxpayers and must use available revenues wisely if they hope to remain on the board. A special tax district board is appointed and the members seem to be accountable to no one. Our existing Special Fire District Tax Board is a disturbing example. The members of this board ignore the advice of the York County Council and thumb their noses at the dedicated volunteer firefighters they are supposed to support.
Perhaps the November referendum should be to vote on abolishing the Fire District Tax Board, not the establishment of another board over which the taxpayers will have no control. If there is a legitimate need for more recreation fields, let the Clover School District Board identify that need and plan for a new park. The school board has demonstrated they are up to the task and they are accountable to all of us.
James E. Freeman, Lake Wylie
Why raise taxes for everyone?
VOTE YES FOR A TAX INCREASE ON NOVEMBER 8 FOR LAKE WYLIE SPORTS PARK.
Did I get your attention?
I am always dumbfounded how every time someone has a pet project, they are quick to use the “children” as the buttress to their argument (no, I do not hate the children). A Sports Park will not increase property values, to the contrary, values will decrease because of higher taxes. Case in point, we moved to SC from CT in June of 2015 and in the process sold our house at a $200,000 loss. What happened? Our real estate taxes when we sold our CT house were $15,000 / year ($9,000 increase in 14 years) and you know how they got that high? Yes, you guessed it, one small tax increase after another: new school, athletic fields, aquatic center, hockey rink, dog yard, buying land to protect the environment, operating budget for this and that, etc.....all for the children and a supposed increase in property value.
Why not use the existing fields: schools, churches, or other pieces of land that might be offered? Time and time again I drive by our schools and the fields are not being used. Or, as an alternative, I propose taxes be raised on the residents that will use the Sports Park – why raise the taxes on every resident whether they intend to use the Sports Park or not?
I truly loved the northeast people and miss every one of our friends. However, my wife and I left CT because of its high taxes. We do not need the northeast voters to move south and bring their voting habits with them! Wake up people - all it takes is getting the camel nose in the tent.
John Mehanna, Lake Wylie
