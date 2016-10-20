Clover High runner wins cross country York County meet

Clover High School Cross Country team run won in the varsity boys meet Oct. 15 at the Bob Jenkins York County Cross Country Meet at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill.
Clover competed against teams from Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Nation Ford, Northwestern, York and South Pointe. The varsity boys team finished in third, and the varsity girls in fourth.
Ben Clark took the lead throughout the varsity boys race and finished with a 21 second lead to win the race in 16:14 receiving first place and setting a new course record.
Will White came in second, improving his personal record by 13 seconds with a time of 16:35. He also received a medal.
Senior Tyler Nguyen placed next for Clover with with 18:11. Wesley Stinnett, a ninth grader, followed at 18:17. Senior James Westergard helped secure Clover’s third place finishing at 18:35.
Typically only the top five runners score points for the team. Junior Luke Darling finished with 19:24, and junior Leland Capps was right behind at 19:30.
In the varsity girls race, senior Jesse DeFalco finished sixth for the varsity girls with a time of 20:41. She received a medal for finishing in the Top 15 Varsity Girls.
Finishing second for Clover was Trinity Moore, eighth grade, at 21:38, who decreased her time by over 3 minutes.
The remaining runners for varsity girls are new this year: Kaitlyn McBee, eighth grade, earned third placewith a time of 22:10, Erin Dinlocker, eighth grade, completed the race at 22:22; and Addison Neuffer, eighth grade, ran a 23:38. Maggie Wilson, ninth grade, and Bailey Turner, seventh grade, completed the race in stride both at 23:38.
The JV girls ran as follows: Eighth graders Mackenzie Thompson, 27:01, Isabella Hoffman, 31:39, and Eva Godwin, 31:42.
Almost all JV boys decreased their times. Runners were: Devin Brightman, ninth grade, 19:57; Chris Bessman, ninth grade, Class Prikker, ninth grade, Clayton Williams, 10th grade, 20:19; Daniel Cole, 12th grade, 20:19; Christian Defalco, 10th grade, 20:43; Luke Barz, 11th grade, 21:03; Daniel Gooding, 10th grade, 21:18; Michael Kramer, 10th grade, 21:25; James Linn , 10 grade, 21:34; Taylor Stanford, eighth grade, 22:06; Gavin Crisp, eighth grade, 23:05; Michael Parks, 12th grade, 23:08; Patrick Belsan, 11th grade, 23:09; Matthew Glover, 11th grade, 23:13.
The varsity teams head to state qualifier at the end of the month.
