Lake Wylie firefighters wanted a decision from York County. Just not the one they got.

York County Council won’t step in and stop the hiring of a new fire chief in Lake Wylie.
The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department board, opposing the hiring of a paid fire chief, asked the county for a decision by Oct. 18 as to who has operational control of fire service within its borders. Volunteers say they were given control decades ago, but the special fire tax district board was given the same control when it was formed in 2009.
Councilman Bruce Henderson said Wednesday the ordinance creating the fire tax board states the group has operational control, which includes being able to hire a paid chief.
“To the best of my knowledge, we’ve been advised by staff, the way it reads, they have the right to move forward if they feel it’s necessary,” Henderson said.
Pressed on the issue by volunteers, other Council members have looked into the question and arrived, Henderson said, at the same conclusion.
“We’re all in agreement, that they have a right,” he said of the tax board. “We feel like they’ve done their homework. I’m going to trust in their decision.”
Earlier this month, volunteer and fire department board member Perry Johnston asked Council “to decide who should be given operational control of our fire district.” Without word by Oct. 18, volunteers said the department will assume the county is discontinuing its longstanding agreement with them for fire protection in Lake Wylie beginning next year
Johnston, a former Council member, didn’t offer specifics on what volunteers will do when a new chief is hired. The main strength of the volunteer position is manpower, with several dozen men and women on the rolls to fight fires compared to a few paid firefighters employed by the tax district board. Fire stations, trucks and apparatus are a combination of volunteer- and tax board-owned property, largely depending on whether items were bought before the tax board formed. Lake Wylie voters approved the tax district in 2009.
The issue grew heated earlier this year. Volunteers say they can elect a chief on their own to serve at no cost to taxpayers. However, the tax board says the growing area needs a professionalized service.
County leaders are working to avoid losing firefighters.
“The county has been in contact with both the tax board and Bethel Volunteer Fire Department,” said Trish Startup, county public information director. “The county is continuing to work with both, the volunteers and the tax board, to come to a permanent resolution.”
Henderson said losing volunteers was a consideration for Council.
“I feel like we’ll do what we have to do if it gets to that point,” Henderson said. “I’m hoping it won’t get to that point.”
Henderson said he values volunteers. People who give up their time and safety for their community are special, he said, and these firefighters do it without pay.
“I can’t tell you how much appreciation I have for someone with that mindset,” Henderson said.
The fire tax board could name a new chief by next month.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Comments