Lake Wylie park good for tourism, community gathering

Park will promote sports tourism
A vote YES for the Lake Wylie Park and Sports Complex is a vote to support sports tourism in our area and to support parks and recreation for area children, to provide a wonderful amenity for our community and for this part of the county.
The Lake Wylie Park has been more than a dozen years in the making. York County District #2 Councilmen Perry Johnston, Tom Smith and Bruce Henderson and county councils for more than a decade have supported the park effort. The county has the land, $ 2.4 million from Hospitality Tax generated in the unincorporated area has been approved to create a park and the special tax district is designed to provide for the annual maintenance and operations so the whole community and county will benefit. If a stable plan for maintenance and operations is not in place, the $2.4 million for the park will be lost and reallocated to another part of the county.
Sports Tourism is an economic engine that draws people to dine locally and patronize local businesses. Ballfields and positive activities for children are a benefit for an entire community. Parks and Recreational opportunities in a community support the overall wellbeing of a community and enhance property values for all.
For the cost that is expected to be the price of a fast food meal for 4, or a nice bottle of wine per household per year, a beautiful park and ball fields, walking paths and dog park will be available for the community to enjoy and use throughout the year. It will also be an asset to all in the area.
I urge the community to vote YES and support this worthy project to create a nice amenity for our community.
Susan Bromfield, Lake Wylie resident and chamber president
Vote for the park project
We support the Lake Wylie parks projects because it primarily supports our children, the future leaders of our county and our country, as well as adults to keep physical fit and for their dogs in a friendly fenced in dog park.
In addition, we will enjoy the almost $2,50000.00 contribution from the York County Hospitality Tax Fund (a tax put on all prepared food orders in the Lake Wylie area.) Without a favorable vote this money will go back into the fund and be spend elsewhere in York County, probably Fort Mill or Sharon, SC.
With more than 10 years in the planning stages, it is time to vote ‘for’ the Lake Wylie parks project!
Norma and Charles Wood, 38 year residents of Lake Wylie
Park will be comunity gathering place
We all love Lake Wylie and are excited to finally see a park coming to our community. This will be Lake Wylie’s first place where we can take our kids to enjoy the outdoors. But we must vote yes on the bond issue to make it work.
The LWAA has done the right thing. They have gone to the community to understand our needs. The town meetings have resulted in a change of direction that now is a park for all of us not just ball fields.
Many of my friends were concerned that there would be so many tournaments that their kids would be unable to play their ball games but this is not the case. Thanks goodness, tournaments will be limited.
The park offers our community a gathering place and a wide variety of activities that families, kids and even the elderly can enjoy. It’s a park for everyone.
Yes, the community will have to help pay for the new facility but what everyone needs to recognize is that the 50-acres has been donated and York County will be kicking in $2.4 million. The average cost to Lake Wylie will be on average $40 per year for 10-years. This is a small amount to pay for ball fields, picnic areas, dog park, canoeing and a lot of other outdoor activities.
We must vote for this bond otherwise we lose the land for a recreation facility and the county funding will go somewhere else.
Vote yes for your kids.
Ray Williams, Lake Wylie
