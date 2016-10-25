Q&A with At-Large Clover school board candidates

Jessica Cominsky Cody
Age: 40
Occupation: Eat Smart Move More York County Coalition Coach
Family: Husband, Brian Cody, sons, Wyatt, 13 and Fenton, 11
Education: Clover High School graduate Class of 1994, York Tech- Early Childhood Education, Midlands Tech-Certified Event Coordinator
Jay Young
Age: 38
Occupation: 16 years as a Financial Professional with Prudential- 12 of those running my Prudential practice in Lake Wylie.
Family: Wife, Courtney Young (first-grade teacher at Oakridge Elementary School,) daughters Lydia Young (second grade at OES,) Mary Miller Young (kindergartener at OES,) and Carly Young (2 year old pre-school at Clover Presbyterian Church.) Son of Jim and Elaine Young of Clover.
Education: 1996 Graduate of Clover High School and Campbell University (2000) with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
1. Why did you choose to run? What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? Why and how did you select these issues?
Cody: I am very involved with our community and school district, and have been for many years. I feel that being a mother of two Clover Middle School students, keeps me up to date on things currently going on in the district. I have been PTO President at Bethany for the two previous years, and on the board for 4, and have felt the needs of the parents on our end of the district. I have also been involved with PTO/PTA's from schools on the Lake Wylie side, so I am aware of the needs on that end of the district as well. With my position with ESMMYC, I have been lucky enough to work with our district, as well as the other districts in York County on healthy eating, active living and safety initiatives for our schools. I know that I am the right person for this position, I am a great listener, I am a person that gets things done, and I am empathetic to the needs of all students and parents. What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? My priorities for our district are to constantly improve and better ourselves. We can do this by making sure every student is offered equal opportunities. This can happen with improvements to getting information out to parents. We are doing a great job, but with all of the great programs, clubs, sports and activities we have to offer, we need to make sure parents are a part of them. Healthy eating, safety and active living are a huge priority of mine. Our students score better on tests, and are happier and healthier when they eat well and get to move more. I am a big fan of gardening as a first grade curriculum, not taking away recess for punishment and Go Noodle before testing in elementary school. I want to take care of the "whole" student. Finally, I want to further an already great program started at Oakridge Middle to get students internet that need it to do school work with devices we provide them. I would like to see what we can do as a district to provide access to everyone that needs it. In some of the rural areas of our community internet is only available through hot spots or satellite. This can be very costly to families. We need to make sure that if we provide devices, the students are able to use them at home, and that students in AP classes are able to use them over the summer if required to do work for their classes. Why and how did you select these issues? As an active PTO mom and community member, I have chosen my initiatives based on my feedback from the other parents, administrators and community members in the district. Also, growing up with Type 1 diabetes makes me aware that different children have different needs.
Young: Being a product of the Clover School District and a lifelong resident of this area, I know firsthand how great this school district is and what it means to all residents of our district. I love our school district and all it represents and want to see not only my children, but all children receive the same first class educational experience that I was afforded. The At-Large seat I felt was the best fit for me. Having grown up in Clover and running my business in Lake Wylie for so many years, I am very cognizant of the needs of everyone districtwide. My priority for the district this year is to use my experiences, along with the values my parents instilled in me, to make the best decisions possible in an effort to help this district continue to offer the excellence in education it has been so well known for over the years.
2. Describe your personal experience and/or involvement with the public schools that qualifies you to become a school board member.
Cody: I feel I am qualified to serve on the Clover School Board because I was the Bethany PTO President for the previous two years, and on the board for four. I have been lucky enough to have financial training by the district for the PTO/PTA's, which brought us all together to work more closely with each other. I am on the board of Moped to Memphis, a charity that raises money for St. Jude Children's Hospital, and is based out of Clover High. With Moped I have been able to work with students, faculty and the community in combined efforts to fundraise. I am on the board of Live Well Clover, that helps Clover stay healthy and more active with many great initiatives such as Couch to 5K training and thank you gifts to our district crossing guards. I have recently been asked to join the Clover LEAF Foundation that awards grants to teachers for their initiatives and programs in the Clover District. I was chosen this year as one of York Electrics High Voltage Heroes of the community for my volunteer efforts. I am the Coalition Coach for Eat Smart Move More York County, where I coordinate grant money from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation to make our County healthier and more active. With this position, I have experience with managing a budget and working with other board members. I also have experience and training with writing grants. As part of the grant I am currently working with, I get the privilege of working with The Boys and Girls Club of York County on starting a HYPE Team (Healthy Young People Empowerment) that is currently located at Blue Eagle Academy. Finally, I am a mother of two boys at Clover Middle School. My children are and have been involved in many activities and sports, such as wrestling, baseball, robotics, band, chorus and the BEST Club (Friends of Rachel Club). I am one of those involved parents that you will find volunteering in the schools, attending the meetings, at the spirit nights and at the ball fields cheering on our Eagles.
Young: I have a very unique opportunity to view the school district through many different lenses. Having passed through the Clover School District myself, with children currently in our schools and being a husband to one of our teachers, I have been allowed many vantage points that most people never experience. Also, being a business owner for many years, I know how the business model works and how best to improve and implement policy and procedures. Lastly, serving as Chairman of the Board of Deacons along with Chairman of both the Finance and Building committees at Clover Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church over the years, I have learned many valuable lessons in regards to constructing a budget, proper allocation of funds and spending money wisely. Within those capacities I have also learned the value of having educated, constructive conversations with the purpose of moving things forward.
3. Clover school board this year voted to raise bus driver pay to better recruit and retain drivers to compete with nearby districts. What other similar ways do think Clover could improve on for setting funding priorities and saving for future needs?
Cody: I believe the district has many opportunities to provide a competitive place for faculty to work. We can provide great incentives for teachers and staff with great relationships with our PTO/PTA's, community and local businesses. This is a great way to raise funds to help with things teachers and staff need at the school. This would help offset some costs of the district. We have opportunities with the Clover LEAF Foundation and the Taste of the Town event to offer grants for teachers to use in their classrooms and for their curriculums. I am also a big fan of more paid time off for staff and getting more volunteers in our schools.
Young: I think it is imperative that the district continue to hire and retain not only the best bus drivers but the best teachers, administrators, and support staff possible. I believe the district has done a great job in this area over the years and I commend not only our current board but those that served on this board in the past for having the forethought and vision to make some of the land purchases that were made. These moves enabled us to build all of the new first class schools that we now enjoy.
4. What long-range plan would you want to implement for the school district and suggestions for Superintendent Dr. Marc Sosne going forward? (Such as growth, curriculum, staffing, parental involvement).
Cody: I would like to see the district get better feedback from parents and the community to find the proper timing to deal with the growth of our district. We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep up with the growth in Lake Wylie, while still maintaining our fantastic programs we offer at Clover High, as well as the best possible staff and coaches. Lake Wylie has grown at a rate of around 180% over the last ten years, and we as a district need to keep up with this growth.
Young: Growth is an issue and there is no doubt about that. The district has done a good job of managing that growth in the past with the addition of some new schools along with the purchase of 150+ acre property off of Hwy. 274 for future use. This is something that I see as extremely important and would keep an eye on to make sure that we continue to stay ahead of the curve. One example of Dr. Sosne’s commitment to curriculum is the addition of many advanced placement or “AP” courses over the years and I think that will continue. In regards to staffing, I know many of the principals and teachers personally and am proud to say that we have some of the best, not only in the state, but, in the country and I do not expect that to fall off.
5. In 2014-15, Clover launched its comprehensive Connected Classroom initiative with 1 to on technology, assigning its nearly 7,000 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade with a computer device. However, not all students have Internet access at home. How might you address this, and do you feel the district provides adequate funding for learning materials, field trips, etc.?
Cody: I have been talking with administration at Oakridge Middle School about the program they have initiated for students that are in need of home internet. I believe we could implement this program across the district with proper fundraising and support. I also feel like we need to make decisions based on needs and wants. If we as a district provide devices that require internet, we need to make sure students are able to use them for their school work, this is a need. I believe with support from the district, Clover LEAF Foundation, PTO fundraisers and community partnerships, we can provide all funding needed for internet access to those who would qualify and for field trips and learning materials for classrooms.
Young: I will be the first to admit that I was a little skeptical when I first heard of the 1 to 1 initiative. I believe the district has implemented policies that have really improved the way our children learn but there remains work to be done in regards to connectivity. It is my understanding that this is an area that is being tackled even as I type this. Teachers in areas where connection is not good or non-existent are very aware of the problem and try to the best of their abilities to accommodate these students. I believe that it’s worth taking a look “outside the box” with the possibility of working with the faith-based community and local businesses to create “hotspots” that could grant more access to students. Our teachers do not go without when it comes to the district providing adequate funding for learning materials and I hope that the general public realizes how truly blessed we are here in the Clover School District. I have friends in other school districts that have already exhausted their budgets for supplies and can’t even buy more paper. Not new computer software, new uniforms, or math books, mind you, but paper. Think about that for a second. Teachers always have new things they want and need to serve their students better. Our district works to meet those.
6. Do you think the district does enough to communicate with its parents and community and providing transparency and involvement? How can you help?
Cody: I believe the district is doing a great job communicating with parents, however, we can always improve. I feel we can never give out too much information. The more parents that are aware of what is going on in our schools, the better. As the past Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Clover, I have experience advertising for events. We need to keep not only our parents, but our local churches, businesses and community members involved in what we are doing.
Young: The short answer is Yes. Between the district phone calls, emails, district’s Facebook page, website, the CSD app and others, there are plenty of opportunities for us to get the information. I think Bryan Dillon, Public Information Officer does a good job with this. More than likely, there can and will need to be some changes and tweaks over the years but, as of now, I think the district does a remarkable job in this area.
7. What is your opinion of the current school district policies toward students with special needs, for example on the playground and cameras in the classrooms as recent issues have arisen?
Cody: As a huge supporter of healthy lifestyles, I would like to see all of our playgrounds ADA compliant. I would also like to see a play area at Blue Eagle Academy. We have 3rd, 4th and 5th graders there with nowhere to play, as well as YMCA after school care. We have the motto "Each Child, Each Day....Excellence", I believe in this. As far as cameras in the classroom goes, I know the district is currently looking into this. There are many legal issues to consider. Who would view the tapes? Where would they be located? What if a parent did not want their child videoed? I think this will need to be looked at very closely by the district along with legal questions answered.
Young: As far as the playground and cameras in the classroom issues, I really don’t know enough about the situation to comment right now and would like to have more details and facts before responding. One thing that I have always done is tell someone when I don’t know, but then I do everything that I can to find out. I think it’s important for a board member, or anyone for that matter, to get all the facts before commenting. I do believe that one of the jobs of a school board member is to make sure that the opportunity is equitable for all kids across the district, regardless of their circumstances at home, to get a quality education in a positive, safe environment.
8. The district covers two communities of Clover and Lake Wylie. What will you do to keep the district unified?
Cody: I have been able to work with all of the PTO/PTA representatives in our district over the last several years. I think this was a great way for the district to get everyone working together for a common goal....great schools. I would love to see more initiatives like this that include all of our schools. I also think the 9th Grade Academy will be a great opportunity for our students to come together as one group.
Young: I think that when we use the words Clover School District, that encompasses all areas such as Clover, Bethel, Lake Wylie, Bethany, Oakridge, Bowling Green, Roosevelt, etc. This is what makes up the Clover School District to me and, personally, I don’t think we are as un-unified as some choose to believe. I am a member of the Clover Rotary Club and we do many things with the Lake Wylie Rotary as do both local Chambers of Commerce, the YMCAs, and various churches. One need only look to our High School students to see that our children of this district certainly don’t recognize any imaginary lines and this is evidenced by the fact that they most often run together as opposed to individual cliques.
9. Do you see yourself primarily as a representative of the community or as a representative of the school system?
Cody: I think I am the perfect combination of the two. The two must work hand in hand. I believe a healthy community starts with a healthy school system. We are responsible with providing a future for our students, with great guidance, support, programs, sports and opportunities to further their education. This will provide opportunities for our graduates to attend college, travel the world, or start a new business right here in Town. We also need to continue to provide a great place to work for all of our staff, so that we always have the best around.
Young: I think a little of both. The school district is a major part of our community and the people of the community are a major part of the district. I am one of those people. As to how I would merge these two aspects of my life were I to be elected, I see the role of a school board member to be this. To work as a voice for the people that elect the position to bring about the hiring and retention of the best administrators, teachers and staff, while creating and implementing the correct policies and procedures to ensure that each and every child of the Clover School District is granted an equitable, safe, high quality education.
