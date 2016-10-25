Q&A with Seat 3 Clover school board candidates

Elizabeth "Liz" Stowe Johnson
Age: 70
Occupation: retired public school music teacher; currently coordinator of SJJACKSON Enrichment Center; church musician
Family: husband, Charles; daughter, Madelyn
Education: undergrad.- Benedict College, postgrad.- Winthrop University
Dennis Cameron
Age: 60
Occupation: Project Engineer
Family: Married, Daughter and Son, and six grandchildren
Education: 1978 Graduate of Clemson University with a Degree in Agriculture Engineering
1. Why did you choose to run? What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? Why and how did you select these issues?
Cameron: We all agree that the education of our children is the most important gift that we can give our children. These children are our future and to provide a basis of critical thinking, creative thinking, and an environment to allow all opinions to be discussed and debated are critical to developing our future leaders. While providing this environment, we have to be good stewards of our resources by bringing a balance between the education requirements and the taxpayers.
Johnson: I want to be reelected to the Clover School Board because I have a genuine interest in the progress of all students in the Clover School District. Our educators constantly work to adjust the curriculum to meet the demands of today's society. In general, my interest in serving is to make sure that we keep this trend in developing our children that they may live a purposeful life.
2. Describe your personal experience and/or involvement with the public schools that qualifies you to become a school board member.
Cameron: I am retired Colonel with the U.S. Army and have managed training of hundreds of soldiers in preparing them for some of the most critical needs of our nation. The responsibility to manage resources effectively and making sure that the quality of training continued at a superior level without interruptions and degradation prepares me to help set policies that will allow our professional educators to effectively achieve our goals of providing an opportunity for our children to acquire an outstanding education from the Clover School District.
Johnson: I have been a member of the Clover School Board for 5 1/2 years. I worked as a public school music teacher for 30 years. Presently, I helped plan and coordinate the SJJACKSON Enrichment Center of which I'm the executive director. This center includes two programs: after school and summer enrichment which consist of students ages preK through 5th grades. The students are given moral, spiritual and academic assistance. The enrichment programs keep me updated and sensitive to the needs of our young people.
3. Clover school board this year voted to raise bus driver pay to better recruit and retain drivers to compete with nearby districts. What other similar ways do think Clover could improve on for setting funding priorities and saving for future needs?
Cameron: Due to the growth in our District, we need to continue to look what our needs for facilities and staffing requirements will be ten years from now and where to locate these facilities as well as a long term funding plan. The funding plan has to keep the burden as low as possible on the taxpayers in the district.
Johnson: I fully support the school board's decision to raise bus drivers' pay. I cannot pinpoint a specific situation at this time but as time goes by, we learn when there is a need to adjust funding and work toward that goal. There maybe a need to increase a fund or to decrease or eliminate a fund, as when a job position is no longer needed for example. There should be careful research and study in making sure that all funds are spent carefully and wisely for the purpose of the best education and safety for our children.
4. What long-range plan would you want to implement for the school district and suggestions for Superintendent Dr. Marc Sosne going forward? (Such as growth, curriculum, staffing, parental involvement).
Cameron: My answer to the above question addresses the growth issue. Our curriculum needs to focus on critical thinking and emphasis on personal responsibility and accountability. If we are to preserve our great country which is exceptional, our students must learn the constitutional foundations that made this country great as well as our faults that we have overcome in order to maintain our individual liberty and freedoms. Parents are a critical component of a child’s education without their support their children will not succeed. The school cannot be everything to a child although some parents would like for the school to be the educator, disciplinary, and provider of all needs. However, we as a school district will provide an environment for the child to obtain the best education available in the market. It is up to the parents and children to take advantage of this opportunity.
Johnson: One of our major concerns is growth and maintaining equity in each school. The Clover School District, I feel, has done a magnificent job with plans and implementations concerning population growth as it develops and maintains quality schools. It is important that we continue to prepare for growth in concrete ways for the near and distant future.
5. In 2014-15, Clover launched its comprehensive Connected Classroom initiative with 1 to on technology, assigning its nearly 7,000 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade with a computer device. However, not all students have Internet access at home. How might you address this, and do you feel the district provides adequate funding for learning materials, field trips, etc.?
Cameron: I do commit to the voters and taxpayers in the Clover School District that I will work to find solutions to address any areas that I believe are lacking resources.
Johnson: " In case of no internet access" was an immediate concern of board members before the program was initiated. Not having internet should not be an issue because teachers and principals, I feel, are adequately working with students on this behalf as: 1. When online assignments are necessary, that teacher provides time for the child during the school day or before or immediately after school. 2. They (the teachers) learn of the child's neighbors, after school programs, etc., who may provide service. 3. Then, there are always the hard copies as books and assignment sheets, etc. (which I believe should never become obsolete). It is important that teachers and principals learn early (upon the beginning of the school year or before) those students who do not have internet access available at home. Yes, I feel that the district does provide adequate funding for learning.
6. Do you think the district does enough to communicate with its parents and community and providing transparency and involvement? How can you help?
Cameron: Communications can always be improved upon. If elected to serve, I will commit to be as open as permitted by law regarding school matters. I will be open and welcome input from everyone concerning school issues.
Johnson: The district provides various school apps, phone calls in delivering information that is critical, to casual, to entertaining from all schools in the district. At this point, I feel that parents are well informed. As time passes, there is always room for improvement.
7. What is your opinion of the current school district policies toward students with special needs, for example on the playground and cameras in the classrooms as recent issues have arisen?
Cameron: All of us want the learning environment to be a constructive and safe for all our students. I am not in favor of cameras being placed in the classrooms; however, I do believe that management oversight and observations improvements would result in ensuring that the District has the goals that the Board has established.
Johnson: As society changes, I believe that cameras in the classroom, especially with children of special needs, is inevitable. I empathize with parents with children of special needs for the sacrifices they make. Parents of these children sometimes feel alone in facing the problems not experienced by other parents. Not through policies, but through communication, the situation involving their child's education can improve by: 1. Developing trust between parent and teacher. This trust can develop through constant conferences together, home visitations by the teacher, and beneficial field trips together. 2. When the child is of special physical needs, the best and most convenient facilities should be provided including playground. Since the population of these students is small, these conveniences should be limited to various schools so that area of concentration will come to be first class, not only with facilities,but with instructors, assistants, trainers, etc.
8. The district covers two communities of Clover and Lake Wylie. What will you do to keep the district unified?
Cameron: We are one school district and have several political subdivisions within the district and not just two, Clover and Lake Wylie. However, all the political subdivisions are represented on the Board. We all seek the same goal of making the Clover Schools, the schools of choice. Whether the school district has 1 or 20 schools including multiple high schools, I will work to make sure each school has the resources that it needs to be successful.
Johnson: There are churches and organizations who are working together from the Lake Wylie and Clover communities having involvement in various activities and after school programs. The SJJACKSON Enrichment Center, of which I direct, is in partnership with a church of Lake Wylie where events are planned so that parents have the opportunity to get to know each other and to work together. It is a wonderful outreach!
9. Do you see yourself primarily as a representative of the community or as a representative of the school system?
Cameron: I am running for the Bethany District seat and will represent the views of the people from the Bethany Community. However, I do not think my goals for this school district are any different from any other member of the Clover School District.
Johnson: I see myself as a representative of the community and of the school system. I feel that anyone who is a member of the school board or intends to become a member should feel the same.
