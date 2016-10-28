Free burritos, school donations, money for sick kids—Lake Wylie, welcome to Moe’s.

Lake Wylie will get a chance to say welcome to Moe’s.
Moe’s Southwest Grill opens Nov. 4 at 312 Bulkhead Way. By then, locals will have had a chance to taste the new food and put money back into the community.
A buffet-style fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3 will benefit Lake Wylie Children’s Charity. All net proceeds from the $10 per meal event will go to the local group serving children and their families facing life-threatening medical conditions. Children can eat free with an adult entree.
“It’s basically a sneak peek all you can eat buffet,” said Julia Kate Mace with Moe’s.
The first 100 customers for the 11 a.m. opening Nov. 4 will get a burrito a week for a year. Opening day also includes a “Pay What You Want Day” fundraiser with proceeds going to local schools. The school raising the most money gets an extra $1,000 from Moe’s.
“It’s going to include Bethel, Crowders, Oakridge elementary and middle schools, and Clover High School,” Mace said.
Franchisees Steve Taylor and Chris Smith have been with Moe’s since 2004 and have 15 locations in the Carolinas and Georgia.
“Moe’s is a rapidly growing brand with a loyal following across the country, and we believe Lake Wylie will also enjoy Moe’s fresh, flavorful food and family-friendly atmosphere,” Taylor said.
Normal hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. Moe’s closes one hour earlier Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays.
The new Moe’s is one of many planned openings. In the same building, coming businesses include Lee’s Hoagie House, Mathnasium, SportClips and TK Nail Bar. One dental office is under construction across Nautical Drive, another across Latitude Lane. Morningstar Mini-Storage also is going up near Moe’s.
Tom Auer with SVN Percival Partners worked on leasing at Lake Wylie Commons, home to Moe’s and the four more businesses. Auer said Friday he didn’t have opening dates for those businesses, but expects them fairly soon based on construction progress.
“I would estimate late December, early January,” he said.
