Q&A with Seat 4 Clover school board candidate Ginger Marr

Ginger Marr, unopposed
Age: 45
Occupation: manager of presidential relations and special projects at Queens University of Charlotte
Family: Husband Robb; daughter Erin, a senior at Clover High School; son Josh, eighth-grader at Clover Middle School
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, Winthrop University
1. Why did you choose to run? What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? Why and how did you select these issues?
As a life-long resident of Clover with two children in Clover schools, I have a vested interest in seeing our schools excel. We are blessed in the Clover School District to have such fine facilities and educational opportunities for our children, and my goal is simply to continue and improve upon our track record of success. Although there are many issues I find important, I don't have an immediate agenda or particular platform.
2. Describe your personal experience and/or involvement with the public schools that qualifies you to become a school board member.
I currently serve on the CHS Choraliers Booster Club Board and the Clover LEAF Foundation Board. My husband and I also support the CHS Athletic Booster Club, Touchdown Club, and Crosse Club. My previous experience in the schools has included service as a PTO president at Bethany Elementary, volunteer on numerous parent/community committees such as School Improvement Council, the AdvanceEd district accreditation parent committee, and the District’s Teacher of the Year Selection Committee. I've volunteered for numerous school activities including room mom, trip chaperone, and team mom. I have also been involved with coordinating our church's support of the backpack program that provides weekend food for some of our students. I am very familiar with the great work being done in our schools and have enjoyed contributing to the success of our students and our faculty and staff.
3. Clover school board this year voted to raise bus driver pay to better recruit and retain drivers to compete with nearby districts. What other similar ways do think Clover could improve on for setting funding priorities and saving for future needs?
Recruiting and retaining high caliber employees is a challenge for any organization. We have historically been competitive with faculty and staff positions district-wide, and it is moves like this to improve salary offerings for some of our mission-critical positions such as bus drivers that will be required to keep pace with local markets. I have extreme confidence in the District’s chief financial officers to continue to assess areas of need.
4. What long-range plan would you want to implement for the school district and suggestions for Superintendent Dr. Marc Sosne going forward? (Such as growth, curriculum, staffing, parental involvement).
As I previously mentioned, I don't have a prescribed agenda or platform. A few issues of importance to me include:
▪ our use of technology and the equity issues surrounding our current practices;
▪ continuing to look for ways to leverage the Applied Technology Center to provide training and opportunities for students. It is imperative that we provide a strong foundation for our students—whether it is in preparation for higher education or training and experiences with skilled trades and crafts. The ATC staff and administration has done a good job with corporate partnerships, and I would love to see this expanded.
▪ continuing to focus on character education: As a Christian, I am concerned with the moral character and development of our children. I am pleased that the district’s curriculum and staff promote and encourage responsibility, personal development and good citizenship, and I hope we will continue to support and expand programs such as Rachel's Challenge that promote kindness and empathy, among other traits.
5. In 201-15, Clover launched its comprehensive Connected Classroom initiative with 1 to on technology, assigning its nearly 7,000 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade with a computer device. However, not all students have Internet access at home. How might you address this, and do you feel the district provides adequate funding for learning materials, field trips, etc.?
Just last week, I raised this same question to one of our principals and was told that the staff monitors very closely the students who are day users and the students who may not have home internet access. I applaud their current efforts to work with these students, but I'd like to see us do more to make less of a digital divide between our students. Some of our schools have been creative in finding ways to combat this obstacle, and I'd like to see more sharing of information across the district. What works at one school could work somewhere else.
6. Do you think the district does enough to communicate with its parents and community and providing transparency and involvement? How can you help?
Yes, I believe the district does a good job of communication. Being accessible, transparent, and responsive should be a goal of the administration and all board members.
7. What is your opinion of the current school district policies toward students with special needs, for example on the playground and cameras in the classrooms as recent issues have arisen?
Since I have only been privy to the information shared at the public school board meeting and in the media, I can't comment on specific cases or policies. I look forward to learning more about all of our programs, including those that serve special needs children.
8. The district covers two communities of Clover and Lake Wylie. What will you do to keep the district unified? Communication is always key - making sure that schools and parents within the district communicate and collaborate.
While rivalries among sports teams between CMS and OMS can be fierce, we have to keep in mind that everyone will be together as one team in 9th grade, so encouraging sportsmanship between the schools is also important.
9. Do you see yourself primarily as a representative of the community or as a representative of the school system?
Both. I recognize that the board’s work is not only to oversee the education of our students, but also to represent the best interests of the entire community in decisions that are made.
