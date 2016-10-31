Letters: Vote yes for Lake Wylie recreation, and adults, too

Vote yes for adults, too
Regarding the Park Plan vote (Oct. 25, 1A): Many articles and letters have focused on "the kids," how the new facility will be great for our community's children. That's true and it's wonderful, but it's also shortsighted. The Sportsplex will also host adult recreational leagues, such as coed softball. It would be a huge plus for Lake Wylie to provide local adults the opportunity to continue to play lifetime sports in a local setting. I have been playing organized softball for more than thirty years, and look forward to doing so in my hometown, rather than driving to Charlotte or Rock Hill. A yes vote on the new park is a yes vote for recreational sports for our community's children ... and adults too.
Jim Ramsey, Lake Wylie
Vote yes for recreation
The Lake Wylie and surrounding community has much to be thankful for in respects to quality of life. We have a beautiful area, strong economy, great schools and a small town sense of community. We have had a tremendous amount of growth over the last 30 years. We should appreciate the opportunities it has given our families and not take it for granted. There are many areas in this country envious of what we have in our area.
One of the key components to a healthy community is recreation. As healthy as this area is. recreation has always been lacking. On Election Day, we as a community can change this by voting in favor of a Lake Wylie Parks and Recreation District. This will also build our first recreational facility with ball fields, walking trails, picnic shelter, play area, dog park, tennis courts and other recreational aspects.
As a past York County Council representative, parent and coach, we need a facility in our area. We have to travel many miles to Clover, York, Gastonia and Steele Creek for consistent recreation. The Clover School District has helped with our fields and volunteers help with Lake Wylie Athletic Association. These two entities are stretched to their limits in helping our area with recreation.
It is time to step up to the plate and help ourselves build a park and control our recreational opportunities for the future. Past council representatives for the last 20 years Peggy Upchurch, Tom Burton, Perry Johnston and myself and current councilman Bruce Henderson, all fully support the creation of a park in Lake Wylie. Allison Love, Council-elect, also supports recreation in our area.
There area a group of citizens who have worked for many years to make this park a reality. Please vote yes Nov. 8.
Tom Smith, Lake Wylie
Comments