Neighbors: Lake Wylie park a ‘bad plan.’ Organizers: Such an amenity good for all.

The final of three town hall-style meetings about the proposed Lake Wylie sports park grew heated Wednesday night at Oakridge Middle School.
Several residents, many from the Tullamore neighborhood that will back up to the planned Lake Wylie sportsplex, voiced disapproval, calling it a “bad plan.” Up to 16,000 Lake Wylie voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to tax themselves to create a special recreation tax district, similar to the Bethel Rural Fire Tax District voters approved in 2009.
“I’m strongly opposed to the traffic,” said Shannon Sluis. “We don’t have any sidewalks.”
The 50 acres, plus 18 nearby, at 5668 Charlotte Highway is slated for a park to include three baseball/softball fields and three multipurpose fields mainly for soccer, lacrosse and football, tennis and basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, playground, picnic shelter, walking trails, a dog park and more.
Sluis and husband Dave moved into Tullamore in April. He said they weren’t aware of the plans for the park when they bought their $435,000 home.
“I’m concerned because of noise pollution, crowds cheering and light pollution facing our house,” Dave Sluis said. “They (park planners) give us promises, but nothing is written down.”
Other neighbors voiced similar sentiment Wednesday night.
“I know these guys are putting a lot of time into this,” said Rory Rossiter, who moved into Tullamore a year ago. “But it’s hard to vote on something that isn’t concrete.”
He said he doesn’t have a problem with the park, but where it is with less than a 100-foot buffer from his yard.
Others are concerned about the location for other reasons.
“They are trying to build a park on a mountain,” Dave Sluis said.
Resident and developer David McCorkle says the rock is a problem.
“It’s just not feasible for development,” he said.
Tom Smith, park planner and local developer, disagrees.
“We have a good plan, we know about the rock,” he said. “But we've always known we're going to terrace. It's called balancing the site.”
The land, 68 acres, was donated to York County in 2007, spurring plans for a park. Five York County Council members representing Dist. 2 have supported the efforts of residents who have worked voluntarily to bring the park to fruition.
“This was a free piece of land for us,” said Perry Johnston, park planner and former county councilman.
Smith said there is no other free county land in the area to build a park on, plus it has water and sewer, and is centrally located in the tax district area.
“We won't have this opportunity on our doorstep anytime soon,” Smith said. “The time is now.”
The vote will generate an additional $2.45 million in county hospitality tax money, generated from a 2 percent tax on food and drink in unincorporated parts of the county like Lake Wylie. The tax district will kick in up to $7 million more for construction, plus money needed to continue to operate the park.
“It’s a $7 million bond and for that we get $9.45 million worth of work,” Johnston said. “This is not a stab in the dark. We’re working with professionals.”
The cost to taxpayers would be $20 per $100,000 in value for homeowners, and $30 per $100,000 for businesses and rentals, planners say. On Wednesday, planners said with 189 percent residential growth in the Lake Wylie area as of the last U.S. Census, that number could drop.
Smith also said concessions, park signage, pavers and other fundraisers will be escrowed for future field refurbishment and other needs.
“It’s a sound budget,” he said.
Planners say such a lasting community asset 10 years in the making could attract more business and more restaurants.
“This is an opportunity for everyone,” Smith said.
Learn more at facebook.com/LakeWylieSportsplex.
By the numbers
16,000 Lake Wylie residents will vote Nov. 8 on the special recreation tax district.
$2.45 million from county hospitality tax money.
$7 million for construction.
$400,000 annual operations expenses.
10 years – the time of the tax bond.
50-acre site on Crowders Creek, plus18 acres beside it.
1 full-time park director.
2007 – the year Crescent Resources donated the land to York County.
No. 1 need in area surveys: recreation.
10 mills per year, Council would determine the tax rate, tax district board setting “reasonable user service charges” to provide for operations and maintenance.
5 members living within the tax district appointed to the board.
June 20, Council received and finalized a petition for the special tax district .
2,900 signatures collected calling for the public vote, about 500 more than needed.
100 percent public access.
75 percent recreation play.
25 percent tournaments, weekends only.
On the ballot
“Shall a special tax district to be known as Lake Wylie Parks and Recreation District, the area and boundaries of which are described in the Notice of Election and appear on the tax map of the proposed Lake Wylie Parks and Recreation District filed in the Office of the York County Manager and the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County, be created in order that recreation services may be rendered therein, with an ad valorem tax to be levied annually by the Auditor of York County and collected by the Treasurer of York County in such amount as the York County Council may hereafter determine, not to exceed ten (10) mills per year, as well as reasonable user service charges to be determined by the Board of the Lake Wylie Parks and Recreation District, in order to provide for the operation and maintenance of the functions of the said special tax district?”
