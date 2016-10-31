Clover High School runners qualify for state meet

The Clover High School varsity Cross Country team continues to outrun their opponents this season. This is the first time since 2012 the boy’s varsity team has qualified for the state championship race.
The team made up of Ben Clark, Will White, James Westergard, Tyler Nguyen, Wesley Stinnett, Leland Capps and Dakota Harvey ran a fast Class AAAAA Mid State race Oct. 29 at the Sand Hills Research Center in Columbia.
Clark came in first of 105 runners with at time of 16:25. The team as a whole came in seventh place competing against 14 other teams from the middle of the state.
Leading up to the State meet, the Clover boy’s varsity came in second place Oct. 26 at the Region meet hosted by Clover at New Centre Park. Clark also won this race with a time of 16:16. White and DeFalco were also recipients of the nomination of All Region by finishing as the top runners in the Region Meet.
If a team does not qualify an individual can qualify by being one of the top five runners of a team that did not qualify. Jesse DeFalco finished in the top 5 and she will be representing the girl’s team.
The state championship race is Nov. 4 at Sand Hills Research Center in Columbia.
