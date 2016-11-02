Several boat ramps closed on Lake Wylie due to drought

Drought conditions have caused several boat ramp closings on Lake Wylie.
Today’s announcement by Duke Energy follows the Nov. 1 announcement by Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group that the river basin has been upgraded to Stage 1 drought.
Due to low lake levels, Duke Energy has closed access to two boat ramps at the Allison Creek Access Area and two boat ramps at the Buster Boyd Access Area, both located in York County,” Duke Energy states. “Physical barriers to protect the public have been installed.
Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation and York County Parks and Recreation will close access to boat ramps at the Copperhead Access Area and Ebenezer Access Area, respectively. York and Mecklenburg counties make boat ramp closure decisions under lease agreements with Duke Energy.
“Duke Energy will continue to monitor lake levels during the next several days to determine whether continued decreasing lake levels will require closing the remaining boat ramps at these two access areas and at other access areas on Lake Wylie,” the company states.
Access ramp status:
▪ South Point: six ramps open
▪ Nivens Creek: two of tow ramps open
▪ Buster Boyd: two of four ramps open
▪ Allison Creek: two of four ramps open
▪ Ebenezer: All four ramps closed by York County
▪ Copperhead: All four ramps closed by Mecklenburg County
