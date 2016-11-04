Moe’s welcomes Lake Wylie community to its new store by giving back

Moe’s Southwest Grill opened in Lake Wylie by giving to its new community.
Following a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration Nov. 2 with Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce, the new restaurant served up a family-friendly atmosphere.
For three hours on Nov. 3, adults could donate $10 for a meal, children ate free, with all proceeds going to Lake Wylie Children’s Charity. The charity helps families with children facing life-threatening medical conditions.
“It seemed like a natural fit,” said co-owner Steve Taylor of giving to the local charity. “We want to talk about our new store, and we get training for staff and 100 percent goes back to the charity.”
The event raised $2,744.
“Way to dive in and be a community player,” said Haven Presley, manager of T-Bones on the Lake and Lake Wylie Children’s Charity board member, at the fundraising event. “They’re gonna fit right in.”
Moe’s at Lake Wylie employees 40 full- and part-time employees, Taylor said. Franchisees Taylor and Chris Smith have been with Moe’s since 2004 and have 15 locations in the Carolinas and Georgia.
The new restaurant at 312 Bulkhead Way officially opened Nov. 4 offering the first 100 customers a free burrito a week for a year, plus a “Pay What You Want Day” fundraiser with proceeds going to local schools. The school raising the most money gets an extra $1,000 from Moe’s.
Moe’s is a fast, casual restaurant specializing in Mexican-inspired foods. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays.
According to company information, Moe’s was founded in Atlanta in December 2000 by Raving Brands. In August 2007, the brand was purchased by Focus Brands. As of 2015, there were about 600 locations in operation in 38 states.
Other stores opening soon with Moe’s at the new Lake Wylie Commons are Lee’s Hoagie House, Mathnasium, SportClips and TK Nail Bar.
