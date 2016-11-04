Welcome to Moe's at Lake Wylie

Moe's Southwest Grill - Lake Wylie co-owner Steve Taylor talks about the ways the new restaurant is giving to the community as it opens Nov. 4.
Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@lakewyliepilot.com

Lake Wylie Pilot

Painted rocks pop up around Lake Wylie

Mary Sauer of Charlotte, NC, and founder of Lake Wylie Rocks shares the idea inspired by native Washington of painting rocks and hiding them to brighten people's day. Girl Scout Troop 1743 in Lake Wylie, SC, got in the action with a visit from Sauer.

Editor's Choice Videos