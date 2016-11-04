A Blue Star will shine in Lake Wylie. Veterans will get their first look Nov. 11.

Barbara Anderson didn’t just want to celebrate Veterans Day in Lake Wylie. She wanted to leave something behind for veterans to celebrate all year.
A dedication for a Blue Star monument is at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the corner of S.C. 49 and 274, beside Good Samaritan United Methodist Church. Parking is available at the church, 5220 Crowders Cove Lane.
“It’s open to the public,” Anderson said. “It’s to honor all veterans.”
The Blue Star Memorial Program is part of National Garden Clubs. Thousands of miles of highway across the country have markers to honor veterans. There are 127 markers in South Carolina, dating as far back as 1948. Anderson is part of the East Piedmont District in South Carolina.
The monuments, she said, remind communities of military service.
“The other thing is, it’s a teaching tool,” she said.
The large monument will go at a major intersection in a high visibility area.
“The whole thing will stand seven feet tall,” Anderson said. “It ended up that was our best location.”
It also fits, she said.
“The flags would make a great backdrop as well,” Anderson said.
The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce and county planners helped get the monument project going. Susan Bromfield, chamber president, said the work was worth the effort to get the monument at so prominent a site.
“It’s part of the Lake Wylie gateway,” she said. “Putting anything on land here, it took a lot of cooperation from a lot of people.”
While some veteran events or markers highlight specific wars or conflicts, the Blue Star marker is designed to include everybody.
“We have lots of veterans in our community of all ages,” Bromfield said. “We’re just trying to be supportive and helpful.”
Local pastors will participate in the dedication. The Clover High School ROTC program will provide colors. Light refreshments will follow the ceremony. For more, call the chamber at 803-831-2827.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
More events
▪ The annual Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Clover High School cafeteria, hosted by the AFJROTC. All community veterans welcome. Make a reservation by emailing brian.batson@clover.k12.sc.us or call 803-810-8978.
▪ Bagel Boat on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie is offering veterans free coffee or ice cream on Veterans Day. Owner Frank Keefe is a Navy veteran.
