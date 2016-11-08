At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

Clover High School athletic trainer Matt Bressler talks about reviving an unresponsive student on the softball field on Oct. 25. He used an automated external defibrillator. It was a day he had prepared for years.
Mary Sauer of Charlotte, NC, and founder of Lake Wylie Rocks shares the idea inspired by native Washington of painting rocks and hiding them to brighten people's day. Girl Scout Troop 1743 in Lake Wylie, SC, got in the action with a visit from Sauer.
Lake Wylie, South Carolina, resident Ray Scott is unhappy with his home builder for problems he says plague the Somerset at Autumn Cove community. He has been protesting at the model home off Summerside Drive.
The last 7 acres of Steve Currence's once cattle farm is now home to a herd of about 100 goats. The property surrounded by housing developments near busy Five Points on Hands Mill Highway in Lake Wylie, SC, is for sale for commercial use.