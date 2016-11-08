Pope takes convincing S.C. House 47 victory

Voters overwhelmingly chose S.C. Rep. Tommy Pope for a fourth two-year term to represent South Carolina’s House 47.
The 54-year-old Republican incumbent won 82 percent of the votes against challenger Diane Phelps Simmons, 55, of Clover representing the Constitution Party. It was Simmons first political campaign. She received 17 percent of the vote.
“My opponent ran a good, clean campaign,” Pope said. “We just wanted to work hard.”
Pope and about 100 supporters gathered at Backhome BBQ & Grill in York.
“I want everybody to realize that when I say I will work hard for House 47 for the next two years, that’s exactly what I intend to do,” he said. “The seat belongs to the people.”
Pope has announced aspirations to run for governor in 2018.
The House district represents about 37,301 residents covering parts of Lake Wylie, Clover and York in York County.
Pope, who won the seat in 2010 by defeating longtime Democrat Herb Kirsh, successfully won re-election bids unopposed in 2012 and 2014.
Pope says the biggest issue facing the state is infrastructure and the need for a long-term funding plan. Other top issues include improving education across the state, “flatter and fairer” taxes particularly for small businesses, and addressing the state’s pension system.
Pope is an attorney and managing partner at the Elrod Pope Law Firm in Rock Hill. His political experience includes Speaker Pro Tempore since December 2014; committees including Ethics Reform; Republican Caucus Tax Study; Medical, Public and Municipal Affairs; Judiciary and Ethics; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent; and former Solicitor for the 16th Judicial Circuit. He is a graduate of University of South Carolina School of Business and USC School of Law.
Pope and wife, Kimberly, live in York, and have three sons, one daughter and a granddaughter.
He said his main goal is help constituents of District 47 “deal with various aspects of state government and make sure the government of South Carolina is serving them.”
He can be reached by email at Tommy@tommypope.com or phone at 803-984-6616.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-831-8166, @LakeWyliePilot
Comments