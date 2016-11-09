Love wins four years, as do Johnson, Blackwell and Cox. The rest in York County Council get two.

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

2:42 Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:34 Fort Mill voters speak out on Election Day

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace