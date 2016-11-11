New Lake Wylie road sign isn’t traffic control, but is for slowing down to take note

Barbara Anderson put a lot of time and energy into the new sign at Three Points, hoping passersby on S.C. 49, 274 and 577 might slow down. But the sign isn’t for traffic control.
It’s a reminder.
“It’s our hope that when the veterans drive by the Blue Star, they will realize we do care, and we are grateful,” said Anderson, with a local chapter of National Garden Clubs.
The national club has a Blue Star Memorial Program to honor veterans. Signs along roadways nationwide pay tribute as the new one in Lake Wylie will, surrounded by flags at the county display near Good Samaritan United Methodist Church. South Carolina has almost 130 markers dating back to 1948. Lake Wylie now has its first.
“We’re delighted to have the monument here in Lake Wylie at a very major intersection of our community, and we look forward to having people recognize the area of Lake Wylie by having a Blue Star Memorial here,” said Charles Wood, board chairman of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.
The dedication on Veterans Day morning included presenting of colors and trumpets. York County Councilman Bruce Henderson called it an honor just to be among the veterans gathered for the event. The marker, he said, “will forever serve as a continuous tribute” to area veterans.
“We owe an incredible amount of gratitude to these heroes and their families,” Henderson said.
Anderson studied and researched the program before bringing county planners and the chamber in to help get a sign erected. She would like to think people who see it will pause and put some thought into veteran service, too.
“They went and did what we as civilians didn’t have to do,” Anderson said. “They saw and heard and felt things that we have never felt, or heard, or saw.”
Just days after a national election, the idea of veteran service was magnified.
“This week really brings out that point because we got to vote, and we also get to gather,” Anderson said. “Other countries don’t get to do that.”
Allison Love, elected earlier in the week to take the Council seat Henderson is leaving in January, said Veterans Day isn’t celebrated like Christmas or other holidays with gifts and glamour. But, she said, it’s important not only to pause and reflect on military service, but to teach others its value.
“Continuing to make our veterans superheroes in the eyes of our children, so the legacy is never forgotten,” Love said. “Kids don’t keep Christmas alive. Parents do. It’s up to us to make our veterans holiday one of appreciation, admiration and honor for generations to come. It’s not just a day off from work or school.”
John Marks
