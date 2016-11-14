Bethel students first to jump in for school swim lessons

Bethel Elementary School was the first school in Clover School District to participate in the first year of swim lessons at the Clover School District Community YMCA.
The fourth-graders took lessons Oct. 31-Nov. 3.
Members of the YMCA staff worked with each student on water safety and fundamental swimming skills so students can gain confidence in their abilities in the pool.
At the end of the week, the students and instructors discussed safety on the lake and how to rescue swimmers in need and got an opportunity to learn how to safely get in and out of a kayak and paddle. They learned how to safely pull someone from the water and worked on tossing a floatation device to a swimmer in need.
“Swimming is an important skill for all members of our community,” said Bryan Dillon, districts spokesperson. “Adding the extra element of how to safely rescue swimmers on the lake or at the home pool is important to two people, the person they are trying to save and themselves. We are excited and grateful for the opportunity that our students had this week.”
The $17.8 million, 73,500-square-foot pool and fitness facility near Crowders Creek Elementary School is part of a $99 million Clover School District construction plan that includes five major projects, undertaken by the district after voters approved a $67 million bond package in spring 2014. The district will own it while Upper Palmetto YMCA staff operates it.
