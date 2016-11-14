Clover School District names October employees of month

Each month, each school within the Clover School District selects an Employee of the Month, a program sponsored by Family Trust Federal Credit Union.
Employee of the month voting is open to students, parents, faculty and staff, and members of the community at each school with the link to vote found on the homepage of each individual school.
The employees and one of the nominating quotes are:
▪ Bethany Elementary: Todd Moss, physical education teacher. “Mr. Moss helps kids exercise and become stronger at school. He helped me learn how to play sports and be more athletic.”
▪ Bethel Elementary: Ruth Eisenhuth, fifth-grade instructional assistant. “Mrs. Eisenhuth works tirelessly to help teachers, students and even our four-legged friends that help deliver our students to school. She is always there to help anyone in need. She helps make our day go smoothly.”
▪ Crowders Creek Elementary: Teresa Burris, pre-kindergarten instructional assistant. “Ms. Burris is an extremely hard worker who puts passion and energy into everything she does and the kids love her.”
▪ Griggs Road Elementary: Tammy Crago, third-grade math and science. “Mrs. Crago is a great team player. She is always willing to work with others to create fun and engaging lessons for the students. She is always positive.”
▪ Kinard Elementary: Sabrina Drawdy, second-grade teacher. “Sabrina comes to work with a smile each day. She is a great role model to both students and peers. We aspire to behave more like Sabrina in our actions and our words!”
▪ Larne Lementary: Megan McKee, school counselor. “She is such a great co-worker. Always smiling and pleasant. She brightens up the day for students and staff.”
▪ Oakridge Elementary: Kristen Hall, special education teacher. “Mrs. Hall is a believer in her students. She has high expectations for her students and works to make sure they can learn to their potential. She goes above and beyond for her students.”
▪ Blue Eagle Academy: Odette Burgess, science. “Ms. Burgess is a rock solid educator who is always on point, fair and consistent in her positions with students”
▪ Clover Middle School: Selina Karhu, seventh-grade English/language arts. “Selina works hard every day. She is an asset to Clover Middle School Students and the faculty. Thank you for all you do.”
▪ Oakridge Middle: Robin Deyton, sixth-grade science. “Mrs. Deyton is always kind and always there for you when you need her. I am a new student and she made me feel very welcome here (my first time in clover school district. I think she is very nice and cares for everything and everyone around her.”
▪ Clover High School: Jeremy Smith, geography teacher. “He is a great role model for our students and a great coach.”
