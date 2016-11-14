Lake Wylie Chamber and Lake Wylie Pilot continue Neighbors Helping Neighbors Charity Drive

The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce and Lake Wylie Pilot have launched the annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign asking residents to count their blessings this holiday season and give their neighbors a helping hand.
In addition to collecting children’s toys and warm clothing, canned goods are being accepted for Clover Area Assistance Center.
“We are asking Lake Wylie neighbors to contribute new unwrapped toys for area children and canned goods and new gloves, scarves, hats and coats for children and families in need in our area,” said Susan Bromfield, chamber president.
Items may be dropped off at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway.
“If everyone helps by dropping off canned goods, a toy and/or warm clothing, collectively we can make a difference to many,” said Charles Wood, chamber chairman.
Food will be given to Clover Area Assistance Center, toys to Clover Jaycees for distribution. Monetary donations for food may be made to Clover Area Assistance Center, P.O. Box 521, Clover, SC 29710.
“We live in a giving community and this drive is a way to help locals give to help others by setting up local convenient drop off locations at Lake Wylie,” Bromfield said.
